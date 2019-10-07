Vijay Hazare Wrap: Karnataka, Hyderabad & Gujarat Win; Rain Has Rare Off-Day

In what was a rare happenstance in the ongoing cricket season in India, rain played very little part in deciding the fate of games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday (October 7). There was only one game that saw no result. Plenty of batsmen got half-centuries along with a captain’s knock from Odisha’s Subhranshu Senapati (119*) while Assam’s Pritam Das bagged a rare hat-trick.
Here’s a wrap of how the day unfolded.
Elite Group A: Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad Win
In Bengaluru, hosts Karnataka had a good day out once again as they beat neighbours Andhra Pradesh by 53 runs. KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal all got starts, while captain Manish Pandey got a half century to help push the score to 278/7 in their innings. After the break, Shreyas Gopal took over for Karnataka and picked four wickets to break the back bone of the Andhra Pradesh batting. Prasanth Kumar scored 78, but hardly found any support as they were bundled out for 225, giving the hosts another comfortable win to celebrate. Along with Shreyas, Prasidh Krishna was also among the wickets and finished with three wickets to his name.
In Alur, Chhattisgarh were in top form on the day as they brushed aside Saurashtra with relative ease. Half centuries from Shashank Chandrakar and Amandeep Khare and a 46 from Shashank Singh were crucial to ensuring the opposition would have to chase in the region of 250. Saurashtra, with a target of 247, however lost their way once Sheldon Jackson (75) was dismissed. Sumit Ruikar picked five wickets for Chattisgarh, who eventually cruised to a 65-run win.
Meanwhile Hyderabad too made short work of Goa, and eased their way to a five-wicket win. Batting first, Amogh Desai scored a half century for Goa, but found no support whatsoever from the others as they folded like a pack of cards for a total of 122. Mohammed Siraj and Bavanaka Sandeep took four wickets each for Hyderabad, before the batsmen took over, led by Tanmay Aggarwal’s unbeaten 66. Hyderabad hardly worked up a sweat and completed their chase in the 23rd over.
Elite Group B: UP, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha Win
In Vadodara, Uttar Pradesh pulled off a convincing 7-wicket win against Baroda. Batting first, Baroda rode the half centuries of Vishnu Solanki (58) and Yusuf Pathan (55) to finish with 212/6. Shivam Mavi picked two wickets for Uttar Pradesh, who, in the second innings, saw Samarth Singh (62) and Akashdeep Nath (75*) led the way towards a handsome win. UP never looked out of control and chased down the target with more than a couple of overs still to go in the contest.
In another game in the group, Vidarbha were outplayed by Himachal Pradesh who registered a comfortable 6-wicket win. Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer failed to get going but Ganesh Satish scored 67 to give Vidarbha’s total some respectability as they were bowled out for 183. Rishi Dhawan picked 4/35 for Himachal Pradesh. In the chase, Prashant Chopra smashed 82 and was dismissed with Himachal still needing about 30 runs to win the game. A fifth wicket partnership between Amit Kumar (17*) and Nikhil Gangta (18*) was enough for HP to romp home from then on in with more than 10 overs to spare in the innings.
In the last game of the group, Odisha and Maharashtra had a close contest with Odisha coming away winners by three wickets. Half centuries from Rahul Tripathi (69) and Kedar Jadhav (62) were enough to help Maharashtra pile on the runs and set Odisha a target of 260 to win. In response, Odisha captain Subhranshu Senapati led the charge with an unbeaten century (119) while the rest rallied around in support. The Kedar Jadhav led Maharastra however could not contain the opposition who took the game down to last over and won it off the first ball of the over with three wickets in hand.
Elite Group C: Jammu Kashmir and Gujarat Win
In a rain affected match in Jaipur, Railways rode half centuries from Pratham Singh (76) and Mrunal Devdhar (50) on their way to a competitive 231 all out in their innings. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat with four wickets. In response, Parthiv Patel (59) and Priyank Panchal (51*) began at brisk pace and put on a century partnership for the opening stand. Panchal, who has been in tremendous form in recent months, remained unbeaten when rain caused play to stop. Gujarat was 43 runs ahead of what was expected and won by V Jayadevan method.
In another game in Jaipur, Madhya Pradesh’s Yash Dubey smashed 106 off 105 deliveries against Bengal to help his side post 223 in their innings. For Bengal, Akash Deep, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Arnab Nandi and Manoj Tiwary, all took two wickets each. Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran however could not do as well as he would have liked with the bat and was dismissed for a duck, after which Abhishek Raman and Shreevats Goswami put on a 61-run second wicket partnership to steady the ship. Once Raman was dismissed however, rain played spoilsport yet again, two overs short of the 20th over, causing the game to be called off.
The third game of the group was also in Jaipur, and was rain affected too but that did not stop Jammu and Kashmir from registering a 65-run win against Bihar. J&K batted first and Shubham Khajuria hammered 127 off 121 deliveries with good support in the form of Shubham Pundir (87). That partnership propelled the score to 326/6, which was a stiff task for Bihar. J&K captain Parvez Rasool picked three wickets as Babul Kumar (42*) fought a lone battle till the rains saved them for further embarrassment. Bihar were 128/4 at the time, and J&K won by the V Jayadevan method.
Plate Group: Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Assam Win
In Dehradun, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had a low scoring game which the hosts won by 8 wickets. Batting first Arunachal saw Rahul Dalal top score with 95, almost half their runs, as they set the opposition a 200-run target.
Pradeep Chamoli picked four wickets for Uttarakhand, before the batsmen took over with Karn Kaushal (86) and Unmukt Chand (87) doing enough to put their team in a comfortable position. Tanmay Srivastava and Avneesh Sudha eventually took them over the line for a thumping win.
Assam, who were playing Manipur, also registered an emphatic 180-run win against them. Gokul Sharma (88) and Riyan Parag (71) scored freely as they went onto post 255/7 in their innings. And before Manipur’s batsmen could dig in on the chase, Pritam Das ripped through the top-order with a hat-trick in his second over. From then it was all downhill for Manipur who folded for a paltry 75.
In the third game of the group, Chandigarh’s batting woes continued to be of major concern as they could only muster up 152 while batting first. No 9 batsman Jaskaran Singh top scored with 36. In response, Puducherry had S Karthik scoring an unbeaten 70 to help them march home to an eight wicket win.
