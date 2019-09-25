Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Karthik, Mavi, Saini Shine Even as Rain Creates Havoc Across Venues

Like the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, rain once again played a major role on the second match day too with the games in Bengaluru and Alur being affected the most. While Group A saw no cricket, Group B saw two matches called off in the second innings and one before the innings break.

Cricketnext Staff |September 25, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Karthik, Mavi, Saini Shine Even as Rain Creates Havoc Across Venues

Like the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, rain once again played a major role on the second match day too with the games in Bengaluru and Alur being affected the most. While Group A saw no cricket, Group B saw two matches called off in the second innings and one before the innings break.

In Group C however, Dinesh Karthik, Tanmay Mishra, Arindam Ghosh and Shasheem Rathour all scored big runs and led their sides to wins. Two games in this group saw rain delays making it a total 9 games that were affected by the weather.

Elite Group A: Rain Takes Charge in Karnataka!

The three games that were scheduled for the day in the group were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. All the teams will share the points.

Matches in Bengaluru: Jharkhand vs Mumbai

Matches in Alur: Chattisgarh vs Kerala, Goa vs Hyderabad

Elite Group B: More Rain Saves the Blushes for Baroda, Punjab and Haryana

With the monsoons slowly moving out of the country, matches in Vadodara too were affected by rain forcing the likes Baroda, Punjab, Haryana to share points with their oppositions.

Baroda would have been thankful for the rain as only Krunal Pandya showed some resistance in a batting lineup that struggled against Shivam Mavi (3/9) and Ankit Rajpoot (2/17). Baroda were 91/8 before rain had the final say.

Haryana, who were up against Delhi, had Pramod Chandila score 58 as they were bundled out for 154 in 32.4 overs. Navdeep Saini picked four and Pawan Negi took two wickets to derail their neighbours. In response, Delhi’s openers Hiten Dalal and Dhruv Shorey played only nine balls and scored 6 runs before the match was called off.

The third game saw the most amount of cricket played as Punjab with Shubman Gill (23) at the top of the order and Anmol Malhotra (36) in the lower middle order helping them to a respectable 169/9. For Himachal Pradesh, Rishi Dhawan was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 4/43. However 8 overs into the chase, with Priyanshu Khanduri back in the hut Himachal Pradesh and Punjab had to settle for a share of the spoils as rain came in the way.

Elite Group C: Tanmay Mishra, Dinesh Karthik, Arindam Ghosh Score Big

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock of 95 and was ably supported by C Hari Nishanth (73) who also smashed a half century to leave the Services bowlers in all sorts of trouble. TN set Services a tough 295-run target in 50 overs, but they lasted only 19.1 overs with Krishnamoorthy Vignesh taking 5/41 and M Mohammed returning with figures of 3/10 to wrap up a comfortable 212-run win.

In yet another rain affected match, Railways registered an 84-run win against Bihar after the target was revised due to weather problems. Arindam Ghosh (96) and Vikrant Rajput (70) pushed Railways to a score of 289/6. Bihar in their chase had Shasheem Rathour (86*) chasing the target almost on his own as the others could not give him company in the middle. With seven overs to go, rain took over and Bihar who were 135 runs behind had to concede defeat.

In the other game in Jaipur, Tripura rode a Tanmay Mishra (102) century and posted 268/8 against Madhya Pradesh. In their chase, Madhya Pradesh could not deal with the bowling of Tripura as they crumbled to 86/6 within 26 overs before weather forced players to walk off. Tripura were eventually handed a 104-run victory in the game.

Plate Group

Up in Dehradun where newcomers Chandigarh were in action against Uttarakhand, the match was abandoned too due to heavy rain, but only after Uttarakhand openers Unmukt Chand and Karn Kaushal together posted 4 runs from one legal delivery of Barinder Sran’s over.

Assam and Mizoram however almost played out their full game in Dehradun and completed a full 100 overs in the contest. Swarupam Purkayastha (163), Sibsankar Roy (79*) and Gokul Sharma (57) propelled the score to a massive 324/3, almost batting the opposition out of the game. Mizoram did not begin their chase well and only Abrar Kazi (78) managed to trouble Assam as they finished 113 runs behind their target after 50 overs.

Meanwhile Meghalaya and Puducherry were also among the minority that managed to get a full game in Puducherry, winning by 4 wickets. Meghalaya were skittled out for 107 with Sagar Trivedi taking four wickets for his side. Abhay Negi also took four wickets for Meghalaya but Suresh Kumar scored an unbeaten 37 and along with Vinay Kumar (20*) helped his side over the line in a low scoring contest.

