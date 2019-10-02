Vijay Hazare Wrap: Manish Pandey Shines, Kerala Falter And Rain Plays Its Part

Rain once again played a massive role in the day’s play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as several games saw overs reduced and two games were completely washed out.
In matches that were completed, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh spiced things up with close run chases against Jharkhand and Odisha respectively, although neither run chase was successful.
KL Rahul and Manish Pandey continued their good form for Karnataka and there were big wins for Assam and Puducherry.
Here’s a wrap of the day’s proceedings from the Vijay Hazare on October 2 (Wednesday).
Elite Group A: Saurashtra & Karnataka Win Big, Kerala Falter
A brilliant unbeaten century from Samarth Vyas (124) along with half centuries from Vishvaraj Jadeja (82) and Arpit Vasavada (63*) saw Saurashtra pile on the runs and post a massive 298/3 in their 50 overs in Alur.
In response, Andhra Pradesh struggled to match similar heights and crumbled under pressure. Karan Shinde (52) was the only one who showed some kind of resistance before Andhra Pradesh surrendered meekly and were bowled out for 145, handing Saurashtra a 199-run win.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka were in action and an in-form KL Rahul smashed 81, while skipper Manish Pandey took it up further by a notch with an unbeaten 142-off-118 balls, which helped them register a very formidable 285/7 in the first innings.
Chattisgarh, who were on a roll recently, however ran out of luck and even though there were starts for Shashank Chandrakar (42) and Ashutosh Singh (32), there wasn’t enough in the tank to worry their opposition.
Shreyas Gopal and Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece as Karnataka ran out comfortable winners by 79 runs.
Meanwhile in a 36-overs a side game between Kerala and Jharkhand in Bengaluru, Anukul Roy picked four wickets to engineer a collapse in the Kerala batting. Jharkhand rode a half century from Kumar Deobrat (54), while Ishan Kishan (47) and Saurabh Tiwary (49) chipped in to pile on 258/5.
Kerala with an in-form Sanju Samson (48) looked set to win comfortably, especially with half centuries from Vishnu Vinod (56) and Sachin Baby (60) before Roy struck telling blows, including that of Samson. Kerala eventually failed to get over the line and lost by five runs.
Elite Group B: Rain Makes Presence Felt
The retreating monsoons once again made it’s presence felt on the matches in Group B as the games between Haryana and Punjab and Vidarbha and Maharashtra, both in Vadodara, had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.
There was, however, only one game possible in the group with Odisha taking on Himachal Pradesh and winning by a narrow three-run margin. Batting first, Odisha skipper Subhranshu Senapati top scored for his side with 39, while Ankit Maini picked three wickets for Himachal to keep the tie in the balance.
But even then, a 146-run target seemed too much of a mountain for Himachal who faltered in the final stages of the chase and finished three runs short in the 21-overs a side contest. Prashant Chopra top scored for Himachal with 48.
Plate Group: Chandigarh, Assam & Puducherry Win at a Canter
It was a terrible day out for Mizoram against Puducherry as they were bundled out in very quick time for 67 with only Taruvar Kohli able to make a healthy contribution of sorts with 28.
For Puducherry, Vinay Kumar (3/14) was in top form and so was Damodaren Rohit (3/2), both of whom played key roles with the ball. Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (44*) and Paras Dogra (24*) then took only 13.2 overs to complete an emphatic 10-wicket win in Dehradun.
Over Assam’s game against Nagaland, Assam batted first and had plenty of batsmen getting good starts but no one managed to turn it into a big knock. For Nagaland, Nagaho Chishi finished with 5/25.
In response, Rongsen Jonathan, Nagaland’s captain, top scored for his side with 46 but had very little support around him as Pritam Das’ five-wicket haul helped Assam register a well-deserved 70-run win.
In the third game in the Plate division, a wet outfield forced the game to be reduced to 20-overs a side, with Chandigarh riding an unbeaten 108* from Manan Vohra and Shivam Bhambri’s 69 to post a high 207/2.
Arunachal Pradesh, in response, lost their way quite early on itself and apart from 76 by Rahul Dalal showed no signs of a stomach for a fight and Chandigarh came away with an easy 90-run win.
