Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai, Kerala Register Wins; Vidarbha Smash Haryana

Mumbai, Kerala and Jharkhand registered victories in Group A while Vidarbha destroyed Haryana in Group B.
Group A: Mumbai beat Goa
Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and fellow opener Aditya Tare's 86 set up Mumbai's 130-run win over Goa at KSCA Ground in Alur.
Batting first, Mumbai posted a mammoth 362 for 4 from 50 overs, with the openers adding 152 runs in 29 overs. Jaiswal's 113 took 123 balls and had five sixes and six fours. Tare hit two sixes and 11 fours in his 93-ball knock.
Siddhesh Lad (34 off 23), Shreyas Iyer (47 off 29), Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 21) and Shivam Dube (33* off 13) then scored quick to power Mumbai past 350.
Goa were bowled out for 232 in reply in 48.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani picked up three wickets while Shardul Thakur got two for Mumbai.
Group A: Kerala beat Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Vinod slammed 123 as Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by 65 runs at KSCA Ground (3) in Alur.
Kerala posted 296 for 9 after which they bowled Chhattisgarh out for 231 in 46 overs. Vinod's century was the highlight while the pacers (MD Nideesh, KM Asif and Sandeep Warrier) bagged 10 wickets among them.
Apart from Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (56), Sachin Baby (34) and Jalaj Saxena (34) too contributed with the bat. Vinod slammed 11 sixes and five fours in his 91-ball knock.
Warrier and Asif picked up three wickets each while Nideesh bagged four. Ashutosh Singh (77) and Jiwanjot Singh (56) scored half-centuries for Chhattisgarh but once they fell, their team collapsed.
Group A: Jharkhand beat Saurashtra
An all-round show by Utkarsh Singh (100 and 4 for 34) helped Jharkhand overcome Saurashtra by 130 runs at KSCA Ground in Alur.
Opener Utkarsh's 100 along with Virat Singh's unbeaten 54 helped Jharkhand post 259 all out in 48.5 overs. Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja got three wickets apiece.
Saurashtra then collapsed with the bat, being bowled out for just 129 in 37.4 overs. Utkarsh for 4 for 34 from 10 overs while Vivekanand Tiwari got 3 for 17 from 5.
Group B: Vidarbha rout Haryana
A stupendous bowling effort led by Darshan Nalkande (4 for 25) helped bowl Haryana out for just 83, setting up a big win for Vidarbha.
Haryana opted to bat but put up an abject batting display. They slipped to 36 for 8 before legspinners Amit Mishra (26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (20) shared 41 for the ninth wicket. Pacers Nalkande and Yash Thakur (2 for 16) ran through the line up as Haryana were bowled out in just 30.5 overs.
The chase was never a problem, and Vidarbha completed it 20.4 overs with Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer scoring 30s.
Group B: Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan scored a half-century but that wasn't enough for Delhi as they lost to UP by five wickets in Vadodara.
Batting first, Delhi posted only 204 for 8 in 50 overs with Dhawan (54) and Himmat Singh (64) scoring half-centuries. The other batsmen failed to convert starts, and UP's Mohsin Khan picked up three wickets as Delhi continued to falter through their innings.
UP lost their openers in the first five overs of the chase but Priyam Garg (79 off 52) and Upendra Yadav (57 off 62) slammed fifties to guide them from there. They shared 107 for the third wicket, setting up a victory in just 29 overs.
Group B: Himachal beat Punjab
An all-round display by Himachal Pradesh helped beat Punjab by 25 runs in Vadodara.
Batting first, Himachal posted a competitive 243 for 9 in 50 overs. Punjab were bowled out for 218 in 49 overs.
Not a single batsman made a half-century for Himachal, but they had contributions right through. Their highest scorer was Nikhil Gangta (40) followed by No. 10 Ayush Jamwal who slammed 39 off 20 late in the innings.
Punjab's No. 4 Ramandeep Singh top-scored with 62 in the chase. They were 167 for 5 in 39 overs when his dismissal triggered a collapse. The lower order couldn't step up and Punjab lost with an over to spare. Pacer Pankaj Jaiswal picked up 3 for 62.
Plate Group round-up:
Pondicherry 116/0 in 11.4 overs beat Sikkim 112 all out in 36.3 by 10 wickets.
Uttarakhand 176/3 in 36.2 overs beat Nagaland 174 all out in 44.5 by 7 wickets.
Meghalaya 316/5 in 50 overs beat Mizoram 139 all out in 38 by 177 runs.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai, Kerala Register Wins; Vidarbha Smash Haryana
Mumbai, Kerala and Jharkhand registered victories in Group A while Vidarbha destroyed Haryana in Group B.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Karnataka, Hyderabad & Gujarat Win; Rain Has Rare Off-Day
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Sandeep Sharma Takes Seven, Railways and Rajasthan Finish All Square
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
JER v QATLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings