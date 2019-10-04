Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Murali Vijay Scores Ton, Navdeep Saini Takes Three Wickets

Rain once again played a huge role in the day’s proceedings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as four games were called off. Elsewhere, Murali Vijay smashed a century as Tamil Nadu won at a canter and Navdeep Saini took three wickets to give Delhi a win.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
Elite Group A: Rain Forces Matches to be Called Off

There were two games scheduled for the day with Chhattisgarh playing Goa and Hyderabad playing Mumbai, both in Alur. Unfortunately rains played their part once again and both games were called off without a ball being bowled.

Elite Group B: Delhi and Haryana Register Wins

While Himachal Pradesh’s match against Uttar Pradesh did not see even a ball bowled, Delhi and Haryana won their respective games.

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 7 and none of the other Delhi batsmen managed to a get good knock going. Nitish Rana top scored with 27, as Delhi posted 148 with Krunal Pandya taking 4/34 for Baroda. In response, Baroda’s batsmen too had an off day as Kedar Devdhar and Krunal top scored with 20 each. Navdeep Saini took three wickets while Kulwant Khejroliya and Pawan Negi took two each to bundle out the opposition for 128 in a rain affected match. Adjusted scores meant Delhi won by 10 runs.

Meanwhile, a half-century from Govinda Poddar (64) saw Odisha post a respectable 208/6 in their innings against Haryana, who had Harshal Patel and Sumit Kumar take three wickets each. In the chase, Haryana’s Jayant Yadav (67) and Sumit Kumar (64*) along with Nitin Saini’s 44 did enough to help their side register a four wicket win.

Elite Group C: Tripura, Services and Tamil Nadu register wins

In Jaipur, fifties from the likes of Qamran Iqbal (67), Shubham Pundir (66) and Abdul Samad (50) helped Jammu and Kashmir post a healthy total of 238/9 against Tamil Nadu, for whom R Sai Kishore and T Natarajan picked a couple of wickets each. The TN batsmen made short work of the target though, Murali Vijay (117) and Baba Aparajith (86*) scoring heavily to seal an eight wicket win.

In another match, Naman Ojha smashed 130 and Anand Bais scored 61 as Madhya Pradesh put up a good total of 282/7 against the Services. Diwesh Pathania took four wickets before the Services batsmen made it their party. Centuries from Ravi Chauhan (118) and Rahul Singh (109) were enough to see Services through to a seven wicket win in Jaipur.

Tripura were in action against Rajasthan in Jaipur too and a Bishal Ghosh century (128) coupled with 56 by Tanmay Mishra helped them to a score of 285/8 in their innings. Rajasthan captain Mahipal Lomror scored 71, but hardly found support from the other batsmen as they were bundled out for 238, giving Tripura a 47-run win.

Plate Group: Chandigarh Win While Rain Forces other games to be called off

With rain reducing the match to a 20-overs a side contest, Chandigarh’s batsmen, with Preet Kamal Singh top scoring with 34, managed to set Assam a tough target of 167. In response, Assam had no answer to Barinder Sran and Bipul Sharma, both of whom took three wickets each and folded up for 145.

In the other matches in the group, Mizoram vs Uttarakhand and Nagaland vs Puducherry, rain forced the teams to split the points.

