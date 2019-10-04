Vijay Hazare Wrap: Murali Vijay Scores Ton, Navdeep Saini Takes Three Wickets
Rain once again played a huge role in the day’s proceedings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as four games were called off. Elsewhere, Murali Vijay smashed a century as Tamil Nadu won at a canter and Navdeep Saini took three wickets to give Delhi a win.
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Murali Vijay Scores Ton, Navdeep Saini Takes Three Wickets
Rain once again played a huge role in the day’s proceedings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as four games were called off. Elsewhere, Murali Vijay smashed a century as Tamil Nadu won at a canter and Navdeep Saini took three wickets to give Delhi a win.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gujarat Top Group C With Fifth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Manish Pandey Shines, Kerala Falter And Rain Plays Its Part
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings