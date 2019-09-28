Vijay Hazare Wrap: Rahul Shines For Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Shocks Mumbai

On Saturday (28 September) the Vijay Hazare Trophy rain forced all the matches in Elite Group B and in the Plate group, while the rest of the groups saw better fortunes with their games.
Elite Group A
In the match between Saurashtra and Hyderabad at Alur, Hyderabad cruised to a 121-run win, after posting 252/5 on the board and then going on to bundle Saurashtra out for just 131 runs in under 40 overs. TD Agarwal and Tilak Varma made 79 and 65 runs respectively in the first innings to power Hyderabad’s cause.
Saurashtra had no answer for the bowling of Bavanaka Sandeep in the second innings, who came away with figures of 9.1-0-26-5, taking the important wicket of Jay Chauhan in the first innings and then mopping up the tail to take his team to a win.
Mumbai against Chhatisgarh was a high-scoring affair, with the formidable Mumbai putting up a first innings score of 317/5. Aditya Tare made a brilliant 90 off 107 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav’s blitzkrieg 81 off 31 balls helped them finish their innings on a high.
Not many would have given Chhatisgarh a chance before they started their innings, and after they lost their first wicket with 23 runs on the board, the likes of Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande smelt blood. At 95/3 in eighteen overs, a Chhatisgarh win was unlikely. But Amandeep Khare’s unbeaten knock of 117 runs off 94 balls was the difference between the two teams in the end, taking Chhatisgarh to a famous win with just one ball remaining.
Karnataka against Kerala was possibly the most one-sided match of the ones that were played across Group A, with Kerala unable to chase down a target of 294 runs. KL Rahul shone for Karnataka with 131 runs in 122 balls opening the innings. His knock was punctuated with ten fours and four sixes, while Manish Pandey also made 50 in support of his teammate.
There was a century from Kerala as well, with Vishnu Vinod making 104 runs off 123 balls. But once Sanju Samson was dismissed for 67 runs off 66 balls, no other batsman could stick around for long enough to construct a partnership, and Kerala were eventually all-out for 234 runs.
Elite Group B
All three matches in Elite Group B (Baroda vs Vidarbha, Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh and Odisha vs Punjab) were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet conditions, and all teams ended up sharing points.
Elite Group C
In the Elite Group C match at Jaipur between Services and Bengal, Bengal won by four wickets with two balls remaining in what was a closely fought encounter. Batting first, Services put on 276/7 on the board, helped by a half century at the top of the order by Nakul Verma, and aided by the likes of G Rahul Singh, Mohit Ahlawat and Nakul Sharma.
In reply, Bengal’s Abhishek Raman scored a brilliant century, making 106 from 117 balls and making sure that his team was in the hunt despite losing wickets all around him. At 188/2, it looked like Raman would take his team to victory but after he was dismissed, Bengal lost momentum and looked like losing their way. Fortunately for them, Shahbaz Ahmed and Arnab Nandi were there till then end and took their team to victory with two balls to spare.
Bihar vs Tamil Nadu also saw a successful run-chase, with Tamil Nadu winning by 7 wickets and 19 balls remaining, chasing a target of 218 runs which was mounted by Bihar after a brilliant century by captain Babul Kumar. In reply, Tamil Nadu started strongly with N Jagadeesan and Abhinav Mukund putting on a 50-run stand for the first wicket. TN then went on to lose three wickets in the space of 15 runs, and Bihar looked like they would go on to take control of the game. But the pair of Baba Aparajith and Vijay Shankar (52* and 91*) made sure that their team achieved the target comfortably.
In the match between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat’s first innings total of 281/9 proved to be too much for MP, who could only manage 246 in reply, and were all out off the last ball of the innings. RM Patidar and AP Bais made tidy contributions, but it was not enough in the end, as Gujarap secured the points.
Plate Group
None of the matches in the Plate Group threw up a result. Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya was called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield, and Manipur vs Sikkim was abandoned shortly into the second innings after Manipur only managed 120 runs in the first innings in 30.4 overs. Manipur even took two quick wickets without Sikkim putting any runs on the board, but fortunately for them, rain prevented the matches from going forward.
In the match between Uttarakhand and Puducherry, Uttarakhand put up 172 runs on the board, Dhanraj Sharma top-scoring with 76 runs. However, the second innings did not go forward because of rain, and thus all teams ended up sharing points in the group.
