Vijay Hazare Wrap: Sandeep Sharma Takes Seven, Railways and Rajasthan Finish All Square

For once, rain did not play spoilsport in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and thankfully so, as there was a mixed bag of fortunes. Low scores, tied games and even a seven-for for Punjab’s Sandeep Sharma.
Elite Group B: Punjab Win low Scoring Clash
Neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana faced off in the only game of the group on the day. Haryana could not deal with Punjab’s Sandeep Sharma as he single handedly ran through the batting and picked seven wickets for 19 runs only. Nitin Saini (22) top scored for Haryana who folded for a low total of 49.
In response, Punjab did not have it easy either as Ajit Chahal finished with four wickets and only Abhishek Sharma (22) reached double figures. However, Punjab managed to come away with a three wicket win and completed the chase in the 16th over.
Elite Group C: Services & Tamil Nadu Win, Railways vs Rajasthan End All Square
Arjit Gupta (90) along with Rajesh Bishnoi (37) and Chetan Bist (30) were at the forefront of all things good with the bat for Rajasthan in Jaipur as they posted a healthy 206 against Railways, for whom Himanshu Sangwan took 4/44. In response, Dinesh Mor remained unbeaten on 92 as Railways ran out of deliveries to complete their chase. Abhimanyu Lamba took four wickets for Rajasthan as both sides finished on 206 and shared the points.
In another game in Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir had Paras Sharma’s 49 and Fazil Rashid’s 39 to thank as they managed a respectable 189 before being bowled out by Diwesh Pathania (4/39) and co of the Services. The chase was nothing like the first innings and an unbeaten 124 by Rahul Singh was enough to help Services romp home to a seven wicket win.
Finally, Tamil Nadu continued their good form as they cruised past a hapless Tripura, also in Jaipur. Abhinav Mukund (84) and Baba Aparajith (87) were key for Tamil Nadu as they went onto post a massive 315/8 in their innings. Tripura’s batting had no answer whatsoever against the likes Vijay Shankar (1/30), Murugan Ashwin (2/13) and T Natarajan (3/22) and were bundled out for 128 in just under 35 overs, giving Tamil Nadu a 187-run win.
