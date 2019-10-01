Vijay Hazare Wrap-up: Iyer, Karthik Among Runs as TN, Mumbai Register Wins

Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik were all among the runs in their respective matches, where Hyderabad, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu emerged victorious.
Hyderabad beat Karnataka in low-scorer
Ambati Rayudu scored 87* and left-arm spinner B Sandeep picked up 4 for 35 as Hyderabad edged Karnataka in Alur.
Karnataka's bowlers did well to restrict Hyderabad to 198 for 9 in 50 overs, but were stunned by the visitors who bundled them out for just 177 in 45.2 overs. Sandeep was the star bowler but the initial damage was done by Mohammed Siraj, who ended with 2 for 38.
Siraj rocked Karnataka's chase early, getting KL Rahul (4) and Karun Nair (0) in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey added 85 for the third wicket to put Karnataka on course, but they fell apart after Pandey fell for 48.
Karnataka went from 89 for 2 to 130 for 5, with the middle order failing badly. Padikkal fought at one end scoring 60 off 104, but once he became the eighth man out in the 41st over, falling to Sandeep, Karnataka's chase went downhill.
Earlier, Rayudu walked in at 20 for 2 and kept Hyderabad going at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other. He found support in Chama Milind, who scored 36 from No. 8 in a 73-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Iyer, Yadav help Mumbai beat Saurashtra
Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-centuries as Mumbai beat Saurashtra by five wickets at Alur (3).
Chasing 246, Mumbai were in trouble at 3 for 2 when Iyer walked in. He hit 73, after which Yadav smashed 85* off 71 to help Mumbai cross the line.
Iyer first found support in Aditya Tare, who made a steady 29 off 43. They added 101 for the third wicket, after which both felt to D Jadeja in quick succession. Yadav took over, along with Shubham Ranjane who remained unbeaten on 45 off 57. The two had an unbroken stand of 115 as Mumbai won in 48 overs.
Earlier, Saurashtra had plenty of batsmen scoring 30s but only one half-centurion in Arpit Vasavada, who made 59. Shardul Thakur and Shams Mulani picked up three wickets each for Mumbai.
Tamil Nadu beat Bengal to win fourth in a row
Dinesh Karthik and Shahrukh Khan starred with the bat once again as Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 74 runs to top Group C.
Having lost the toss, Tamil Nadu posted 286 for 7 with Karthik (97 off 62) and Shahrukh Khan (69* off 45) giving them the perfect finish. They had joined together at 123 for 5 and went on to add 153 for the sixth wicket, powering TN. Karthik hit four sixes while Shahrukh hit one more than the senior.
TN had suffered a top order wobble before Vijay Shankar (41) and B Aparajith (34) steadied the ship. Once they fell, Karthik and Shahrukh took over.
Bengal had a terrible start as they slipped to 21 for 5, with T Natarajan and K Vignesh running through the top order. Shahbaz Ahmed scored a century (107) from that position, but it was too little too late as Bengal managed only 212.
Gujarat too win four in a row
Gujarat beat Rajasthan easily by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.
Roosh Kalaria and Arzan Nagwaswalla picked up three wickets each as Rajasthan were bowled out for just 102 in 40.1 overs. Only four batsmen got double digits in an abject display by Rajasthan.
Axar Patel picked up a wicket while Piyush Chawla too got a couple.
Captain Priyank Panchal and Dhruv Raval scored 30s as Gujarat completed the chase without much fuss.
Other matches
Services 252/5 beat Railways 251/6 by five wickets
Chandigarh 115/6 (20.4 overs) beat Sikkim 111/4 (21) overs by four wickets in match reduced to 21 overs-a-side
