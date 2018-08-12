Vijay Shankar Ruled Out of Quadrangular A Series

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: August 12, 2018, 3:53 PM IST
Vijay Shankar in training. (BCCI/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Injured Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the upcoming Quadrangluar A Series involving India (A and B), South Africa A and Australia A, starting August 17.

The all-rounder is suffering from a left hamstring injury and undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru.

"Vijay Shankar was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series. However the Senior Selection Committee has reached a consensus that there won't be a replacement for Shankar in the India B squad," acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

First Published: August 12, 2018, 3:53 PM IST
