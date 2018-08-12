Vijay Shankar Ruled Out of Quadrangular A Series

Loading...
The all-rounder is suffering from a left hamstring injury and undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru.
"Vijay Shankar was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series. However the Senior Selection Committee has reached a consensus that there won't be a replacement for Shankar in the India B squad," acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.
First Published: August 12, 2018, 3:53 PM IST