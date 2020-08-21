Vijay Shankar Shares Pictures from Ring Ceremony, KL Rahul & Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulate
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar confirmed his engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran on August 20 in an Instagram post. The cricketer uploaded two photographs with his fiancee and captioned the post with a ring emoticon. In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from fans, many of his teammates extended their wishes to the couple.
Vijay Shankar Shares Pictures from Ring Ceremony, KL Rahul & Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulate
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar confirmed his engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran on August 20 in an Instagram post. The cricketer uploaded two photographs with his fiancee and captioned the post with a ring emoticon. In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from fans, many of his teammates extended their wishes to the couple.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings