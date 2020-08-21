Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Vijay Shankar Shares Pictures from Ring Ceremony, KL Rahul & Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulate

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar confirmed his engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran on August 20 in an Instagram post. The cricketer uploaded two photographs with his fiancee and captioned the post with a ring emoticon. In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from fans, many of his teammates extended their wishes to the couple.

Trending Desk |August 21, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Vijay SHankar

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar confirmed his engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran on August 20 in an Instagram post. The cricketer uploaded two photographs with his fiancee and captioned the post with a ring emoticon. In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from fans, many of his teammates extended their wishes to the couple.

ALSO READ - Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday: A Look at Funny Side of Yuzvendra Chahal on His 30th Birthday

View this post on Instagram

💍 PC - @ne_pictures_wedding

A post shared by Vijay Shankar (@vijay_41) on

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer were among the well-wishers who commented on Shankar’s post, congratulating him. Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund and Jayand Yadav also congratulated the all-rounder after the announcement. “Congratulations bro,” wrote KL Rahul on the post to which Shankar responded by thanking the wicketkeeper-batsman. Recently engaged, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s message read, “Congrats bro”.

Shankar made his T20I debut in 2018 in Colombo against Sri Lanka. In 2019, he made his ODI debut in Melbourne against Australia. He has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and was also a part of the India squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup who went to the UK. Vijay Shankar will don the SunRisers Hyderabad jersey in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The eight teams in the IPL 2020 are already gearing up with their preparations and will land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend.

ALSO READ - Virat Kohli Goes Retro; See the Indian Captain in His New Avatar

The 13th season of IPL kicks off from September 19 to November 10. All the matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

