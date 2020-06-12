Vikram Solanki Takes Over as Surrey Coach With Immediate Effect

Former England opener Vikram Solanki has been appointed Surrey’s new head coach. He replaces Michael di Venuto.
Solanki was associated with the club since 2016 after he retired as a player, and now takes over as the coach with immediate effect, according to The Cricketer.
Earlier, it was announced that di Venuto’s contract was not going to be extended. The Aussie who resides in Australia, won't be coming back to finish his term that ends in March 2021.
Speakin about his new role, Solanki said, “I’d like to begin by acknowledging the outstanding contribution of Michael Di Venuto during his time at the club. I am now really excited to be taking over as head coach. We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats – both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future.
“Our squad contains a great mixture of established talent and young up and coming players looking for opportunities. I’m looking forward to working with all Surrey players to make sure the club has the best possible chance of delivering more silverware in the years to come.”
Alec Stewart, former England skipper and the club’s director of cricket, added, “After recently having to make a tough decision on Michael Di Venuto, I’m very fortunate to have been able to appoint someone who knows our setup and players inside out – but has also broadened his coaching experience around the world in recent years.
“I have total confidence and faith that Vikram will step up to this new role and its associated challenges and responsibilities.”
