Vincy Premier League T10 series: Everything You Need To Know About The Squad, Tournament & Fixture

Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be played over a period of 15 days, starting from November 7

Months after bidding adieu to its previous season in May 2020, a new and fresh series of Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is here once again. This time, the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be played over a period of 15 days, starting from November 7. The finale of the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be hosted on November 22. A lot of 30 matches will be taking place in the tournament, starting with the first fixture between Grenadine Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers. The defending champions from the previous season, Salt Pond Breakers will take on Dark View Explorers in the second match of the day.

This season, a total of six teams will be participating in the tournament, including Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers.

Here's a look at the squads of all teams:

Salt Pond Breakers - Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

La Soufriere Hikers - Desron Maloney (Marquee), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough

Grenadines Divers - Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel

Botanical Garden Rangers - Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Fort Charlotte Strikers - Gidron Pope (Marquee), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer

Dark View Explorers - Lindon James (Marquee), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze

All the matches of Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be live streamed on FanCode in India and South Asia.

The matches will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Here is a complete schedule of the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament fixtures:

November 7

• Match 1 – Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9pm IST

• Match 2 – Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, 11pm IST

November 8

• Match 3 – Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9pm IST

• Match 4 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11pm IST

November 9

• Match 5 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9pm IST

• Match 6 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11pm IST

November 10

• Match 7 – Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9pm IST

• Match 8 – Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 11pm IST

November 11

• Match 9 – Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST

• Match 10 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 10.30pm IST

November 12

• Match 11 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 8pm IST

• Match 12 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST

November 13

• Match 13 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 8pm IST

• Match 14 – Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 10.30pm IST

November 14

• Match 15 – Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 8pm IST

• Match 16 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST

November 15

• Match 17 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 8pm IST

• Match 18 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 10.30pm IST

November 16

• Match 19 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers, 8pm IST

• Match 20 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST

November 17

• Match 21 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST

• Match 22 – Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10.30pm IST

November 18

• Match 23 – Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST

• Match 24 – Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10.30pm IST

November 20

• Eliminator 1: 1st Place vs 2nd Place, 8pm IST

• Eliminator 2: 3rd Place vs 4th Place, 10.30pm IST

November 21

• 5th Place vs 6th Place, 8pm IST

• Eliminator 3: Loser Eliminator 1 vs Winner Eliminator 2, 10.30pm IST

November 22

• President’s XI vs Loser Eliminator 3, 8pm IST

• Finals: Winner Eliminator 1 vs Winner Eliminator 3, 10.30pm IST