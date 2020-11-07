Vincy Premier League T10 series: Everything You Need To Know About The Squad, Tournament & Fixture

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Vincy Premier League T10 series: Everything You Need To Know About The Squad, Tournament & Fixture
Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be played over a period of 15 days, starting from November 7
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Months after bidding adieu to its previous season in May 2020, a new and fresh series of Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is here once again. This time, the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be played over a period of 15 days, starting from November 7. The finale of the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be hosted on November 22. A lot of 30 matches will be taking place in the tournament, starting with the first fixture between Grenadine Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers. The defending champions from the previous season, Salt Pond Breakers will take on Dark View Explorers in the second match of the day.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
This season, a total of six teams will be participating in the tournament, including Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers.
Here's a look at the squads of all teams:
Salt Pond Breakers - Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph
La Soufriere Hikers - Desron Maloney (Marquee), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough
Grenadines Divers - Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Right Arm Fast Bowler? Throwback Video of Indian Skipper Has Fans in Splits
Botanical Garden Rangers - Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel
Fort Charlotte Strikers - Gidron Pope (Marquee), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer
Dark View Explorers - Lindon James (Marquee), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze
All the matches of Vincy Premier League T10 tournament will be live streamed on FanCode in India and South Asia.
The matches will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.
Here is a complete schedule of the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament fixtures:
November 7
• Match 1 – Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9pm IST
• Match 2 – Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, 11pm IST
November 8
• Match 3 – Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9pm IST
• Match 4 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11pm IST
November 9
• Match 5 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9pm IST
• Match 6 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11pm IST
November 10
• Match 7 – Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9pm IST
• Match 8 – Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 11pm IST
November 11
• Match 9 – Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST
• Match 10 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 10.30pm IST
November 12
• Match 11 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 8pm IST
• Match 12 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST
November 13
• Match 13 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 8pm IST
• Match 14 – Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 10.30pm IST
November 14
• Match 15 – Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 8pm IST
• Match 16 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST
November 15
• Match 17 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 8pm IST
• Match 18 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 10.30pm IST
November 16
• Match 19 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers, 8pm IST
• Match 20 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 10.30pm IST
November 17
• Match 21 – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST
• Match 22 – Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10.30pm IST
November 18
• Match 23 – Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8pm IST
• Match 24 – Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10.30pm IST
November 20
• Eliminator 1: 1st Place vs 2nd Place, 8pm IST
• Eliminator 2: 3rd Place vs 4th Place, 10.30pm IST
November 21
• 5th Place vs 6th Place, 8pm IST
• Eliminator 3: Loser Eliminator 1 vs Winner Eliminator 2, 10.30pm IST
November 22
• President’s XI vs Loser Eliminator 3, 8pm IST
• Finals: Winner Eliminator 1 vs Winner Eliminator 3, 10.30pm IST
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking