Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs FCS Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers: Dream11 Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is underway in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing forth great cricketing action. The league will see the Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) lock horns with Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the next match.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers match will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, Kingstown, on Tuesday, May 26.
Cricket lovers can watch the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers match on Fancode app. The matches will also be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
This is the first cricketing event taking place after all sports events were postponed or called off due to the coronavirus scare.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers will commence from 10 pm IST.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs FCS Dream11 Predictions
While the BGR have won and lost two each of their last four matches; FCS have not been able to score any victories in the league. Tuesday’s match will see the two sides play against each other for the first time. The Rangers are currently at the 4th spot, whereas, the Strikers have garnered zero points and are at the last position.
The Rangers lost to Salt Pond Breakers in their last match, failing to meet the target of 104 and finishing 10 overs with only 55 on the board. On the other hand, the Strikers were defeated by La Soufriere Hikers by 10 runs.
Here is the Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Captain: Gidron Pope
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Vice-Captain: Romel Currency
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Behind the wickets: Romel Currency (vice captain)
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Bating line-up: Gidron Pope (C), Renrick Williams, Hyron Shallow
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB All-Rounders: Kirton Lavia, Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Bowing attack: Ray Jordan, Chelson Stowe, Casnel Morris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Joey Welcome, Kenneth Dember, Kestrick Williams (c & marquee), Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy (c), Renrick Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Olanzo Bellingy, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Jahiel Walters, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs FCS Botanic Garden Rangers VS Fort Charlotte Strikers: Dream11 Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report
