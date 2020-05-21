Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming and Full Squads

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is set to begin from May 22. The Vincy Premier League is being hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association.
A total of 28 matches will take place between May 22 to May 31 in the Vincy Premier T10 League. A total of six teams will compete in the tournament: Botanic Gardens Rangers, Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers.
The VPL T10 2020 matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Team squads
Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.
Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams
Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.
La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain
All the matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be telecast live on the Fancode app. The matches will also be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule
May 22
Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (6pm IST)
La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)
Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (10pm IST)
May 23
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers (6pm IST)
Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)
Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (10pm IST)
May 24
Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST)
Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)
Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST)
May 25
Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (6pm IST)
La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers (10pm IST)
May 26
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers (6pm IST)
Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers (8pm IST)
Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (10pm IST)
May 27
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers (6pm IST)
Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)
May 28
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST)
Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (8pm IST)
La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (10pm IST)
May 29
La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (6pm IST)
Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)
Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers (10pm IST)
May 30
Semi Final 1: 1st Place vs 4th Place (6pm IST)
Semi Final 2: 2nd Place vs 3rd Place (8.30pm IST)
May 31
3rd Place vs Loser Semi Final 1 (6pm IST)
Finals: Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 (8:30pm IST)
