Vinod Kambli Open to Working as Batting Consultant for IPL Franchises
Former India international Vinod Kambli has expressed his interest in being a batting consultant for any of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Former India international Vinod Kambli has expressed his interest in being a batting consultant for any of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, saying that he believes there are many things he could teach the current crop of batsmen while also expressing an eagerness to work the younger generation of players. Kambli last played an international match in 2000 - an ODI against Sri Lanka at Sharjah - and retired from international cricket in 2009 before quitting first-class cricket two years later in 2011. "I’m available for any team as a batting consultant. Due to the operation on my shin, I couldn’t run, and thus couldn’t play in the first edition of the IPL in 2008," Kambli told TOI.
"I eventually pulled out of the Mumbai Ranji team, and retired. I still have a rod in my left leg! However, it’s been my dream to be a batting consultant with one of the teams in the IPL."
Also Read: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series
"I’ve played and watched a lot of cricket. I’ve a lot of anecdotes that I can share with the youngsters. I want to assist them. Maza ayega (It will be a joy) to assist and boost the young generation.
"If you follow me on Instagram and Twitter, you’d have seen that I followed IPL 2020 very closely. All the leg-spinners were bowling googlies. It’s a challenge to face so many googlies, and I can help the batsmen in that regard."
Kambli also believes that even though the format is one he's never played before, the game hasn't changed much and he can be of strategic assistance to batsmen.
Also Read: Virat Kohli-led XI Defeat KL Rahul-led Side in Intra-squad Practice Game
"In our time, the powerplay used to be about the first 15 overs, after which the field used to spread out. That powerplay was like T20 cricket for us!
"In my time, it was challenging to play the Australian and South African fast bowlers. However, the game hasn’t changed much. I want to help batsmen with what strategy and approach to take in a T20 game."
