Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli sent birthday wishes to best friend’s Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun but it wasn’t your average ‘happy birthday’ message.
Kambli, who is a childhood friend of Tendulkar and even starred in a record-breaking partnership at school-level cricket with the future Little Master, posted two pictures of him alongside Arjun with the caption “Happy Birthday Arjun. Wish your cricketing career keeps growing at the rate of your height!”
Happy Birthday Arjun. Wish your cricketing 🏏 career keeps growing at the rate of your height!😃 pic.twitter.com/BK1jDnOYBv— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 24, 2019
Happy Birthday Arjun. Wish your cricketing 🏏 career keeps growing at the rate of your height!😃 pic.twitter.com/BK1jDnOYBv
The two pictures show Arjun when he was younger as well as a recent one.
Arjun, who is a left-arm medium pacer, has been working towards his dream of representing India at international level like his father did.
In the past, Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked for Rs 5 lakh in the local league’s auction.
The 20-year-old Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets, including during the Indian cricket team’s 2019 World Cup campaign.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Vinod Kambli Posts Hilarious Birthday Wish for Arjun Tendulkar
In the past, Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked for Rs 5 lakh in the local league’s auction.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings