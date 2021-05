Vinod Kambli Shares Pictures with Sachin Tendulkar With a Witty Take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli joined the fun after the recent release of the much hyped F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion. The cricketer took to Twitter to share two pictures with close friend Sachin Tendulkar . The first picture features both of them from their cricketing days. The two players can be seen on the field in white jerseys, while the second picture is from their recent meet up in which they can be seen clad in smart casual t-shirts. In the caption he has used the ‘kids vs legends’ meme to share his take on the #FriendsReunion. .

Kids have Reunion Legends stay together forever! 😉#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Lc2CGwFt8h — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) May 27, 2021

In his caption, he has mentioned how reunion is for kids as legends are the ‘together forever’ team.

The cricketer’s fans have also appreciated the post and have mentioned their feelings about both Kambli and Tendulkar. It is worth mentioning that the two cricketers have been friends for a really long time. Their bond dates back to the time when the two of them were training under Late Ramakant Achrekar. The Kambli-Tendulkar equation has seen a fair share of ups and downs, but off late everything seems to be fine between the two.

In India the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion has been streaming on Zee5 since May 27. The over one-and-a-half-hour episode is the official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members after the show concluded in 2004. The entire original cast of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox was a part of the episode. The episode was hosted by James Corden at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Further, for the sake of nostalgia the makers of the iconic show also recreated some moments from the sitcom.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here