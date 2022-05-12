‘Violence Will Not Achieve the Change’: Mahela Jayawardene on Sri Lanka Crisis

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has jolted the nation in an unimaginable way. Due to the severe crisis, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa had to resign as well. A state of emergency had also been declared in Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lanka skipper and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has now opened up on this matter and he believes that “violence will not achieve the change we [are] all seeking for.” Mahela also urged to not let vested interests take over people’s power. Jayawardene is currently in India. The former Sri Lanka skipper is in the bio-bubble presently.

“History has given us lessons of civil war and distrust among people through race and religious disharmony.. Also how it’s been used as a weapon to fulfill own agendas.. Divided We Fall and United We Stand Strong. Always think as Sri Lankan !!” the 44-year-old former cricketer said on Twitter.

“Violence will not achieve the Change we all [are] seeking for and truly amazing discipline everyone showed for the last 30 days. So please let’s not let vested [interests] take over [people’s] power,” he added with the hashtag #GoHomeGota2022.

Many former cricketers have expressed their opinions on this matter and took part in the protest as well.

The ongoing crisis is also expected to impact cricket matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka as the country is scheduled to host the Australian cricket team for three T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches. The tour is slated to kick off on June 7. Sri Lanka is also scheduled to organise the 2022 Asia Cup later this year. But amid the current scenario in Sri Lanka, everything seems to be absolutely uncertain.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka cricket team came to India to take part in three T20Is and two Test matches. But the visitors had failed to produce anything remarkable as the Indian team dominated both the series.

In the T20I series, the visitors were totally whitewashed 3-0. In the Test series, there was not much difference in the results as the Indian side managed to win both the Test matches.

