VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ILT20 2023 VIP vs ABD match, January 18, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 pm IST

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for International League 2023 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will cross swords with Desert Vipers in the 7th match of the International T20 League. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 18, 7:30 IST.

The Knight Riders have endured a tough start to the season, losing their opening two games. They are currently seated at the bottom of the table. The Abu Dhabi-based club lost their last encounter against the Gulf Giants by six wickets. Their batting order crumbled under pressure, managing a paltry 114 runs on the board. Andre Russell’s 26-run innings was the highest in the batting lineup. Sunil Narine picked up two wickets but couldn’t help his team claim victory.

On the other hand, the Vipers had the perfect start to their campaign. They recorded an ecstatic seven-wicket victory against Sharjah Warriors in their opener. Alex Hales blasted 83 runs from 52 balls to give his side the perfect launchpad. Sam Billings supported him well with his 49-run innings as the Desert Vipers cruised to victory. Hales won the player of the match award for his contributions.

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers; here is everything you need to know:

VIP vs ABD Telecast

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers International League T20 match will not be aired on any channel in India.

VIP vs ABD Live Streaming

The International League T20 2023 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

VIP vs ABD Match Details

The VIP vs ABD International League T20 2023 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday, January 18, at 7:30 pm IST.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

Suggested Playing XI for VIP vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batter: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Possible Starting XI:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders predicted starting lineup: Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Sunil Narine (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Zawar Farid, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers predicted starting lineup: Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Benny Howell, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson.

