VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Vinohrady Rossos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are staging the ECN Czech Super Series in Prague, Czech Republic. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India.
VIR vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
VIR vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details
June 20 – 7:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague
VIR vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team
VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mikulas Stary
VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Edward Knowles, Thomas Sturmey, Santhosh Bemmireddy
VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kyle Gilham (CAPTAIN), Satyajit Sengupta, Prasannaa Ganesan
VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Paul Taylor, Ashok Somireddy, Brigham Smith, Neeraj Tyagi (VICE CAPTAIN)
VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Vinohrady Rossos Edward Knowles (C), Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Paul Taylor, Kyle Gilham, Siddarth Goud, Mikulas Stary, Thomas Sturmey, Arshad Yousafzai, Brigham Smith, Ritik Tomar, Kamal Singh.
Prague Spartans Vanguards Ghanshyam Kumar, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi (C), Ashok Somireddy, Prasannaa Ganesan, Farooq Shaik, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Suhaib Wani, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya.
