India vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Targeted by Trolls Yet Again After Ravindra Jadeja's Blistering Knock in 1st T20I

Majrekar's 'bits and pieces' comment has always been the fodder for Trolls and Memers and with each Ravindra Jadeja performance, the Mumbaikar gets targetted for that ill-fated tweet. Friday was no different.

New Day, Another big performance from Ravindra Jadeja, and who finds himself in the dock? None other than former India international-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Majrekar's 'bits and pieces' comment has always been the fodder for trolls and Memers and with each Ravindra Jadeja performance, the Mumbaikar gets targetted for that ill-fated tweet. During the first T20I between India and Australia, Jadeja played a blistering knock of 23 off 44 balls to take India to 161/7, after the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother 92/5.

Earlier in the series, Manjrekar had stated that Jadeja, along with Hardik Pandya, won't feature in his team, and as if right on cue Jadeja and Pandya combined big to provide India with a consolation win in the 3rd ODI after Australia has sealed the series by winning the first two. Manjrekar was trolled brutally on that day and today too was no different.

Heres' what Memers and trolls came up with on social media targetting Sanjay Manjrekar:

