India vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Targeted by Trolls Yet Again After Ravindra Jadeja's Blistering Knock in 1st T20I
Majrekar's 'bits and pieces' comment has always been the fodder for Trolls and Memers and with each Ravindra Jadeja performance, the Mumbaikar gets targetted for that ill-fated tweet. Friday was no different.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
New Day, Another big performance from Ravindra Jadeja, and who finds himself in the dock? None other than former India international-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Majrekar's 'bits and pieces' comment has always been the fodder for trolls and Memers and with each Ravindra Jadeja performance, the Mumbaikar gets targetted for that ill-fated tweet. During the first T20I between India and Australia, Jadeja played a blistering knock of 23 off 44 balls to take India to 161/7, after the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother 92/5.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Earlier in the series, Manjrekar had stated that Jadeja, along with Hardik Pandya, won't feature in his team, and as if right on cue Jadeja and Pandya combined big to provide India with a consolation win in the 3rd ODI after Australia has sealed the series by winning the first two. Manjrekar was trolled brutally on that day and today too was no different.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I at Canberra
Heres' what Memers and trolls came up with on social media targetting Sanjay Manjrekar:
Manjrekar sir during the whole tour of Australia:- pic.twitter.com/IwFF77mHZu
— K®️itika (@chal_chal_away) December 4, 2020
Whenever Jadeja scores big for team India
Manjrekar infront of memers: pic.twitter.com/vGISWDpN0M
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) December 4, 2020
Kids: wait for ball in their slot.
And I am waiting for Manjrekar in the commentry slot #jadeja #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kUnyc8vLE2
— Avinash Kumar Jha (@avinashjha1999) December 4, 2020
Everytime Sir Jadeja plays well, Sanjay Manjrekar be like #cricket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/v1fY8U201j
— Cricket Fanatic (@cric8fanatic) December 4, 2020
Sanjay manjrekar on his way to getting trolled #SIRJadeja pic.twitter.com/qxDZLqSqcu
— omkar (@saysomkar) December 4, 2020
Jadeja's cameo helped India to set a fighting total in first T20I
Sanjay Manjrekar:- pic.twitter.com/KJghxn5w9b
— Balaguru_Sivam (@Balaguru_Sivam) December 4, 2020
Issued in Public Interest: All devices come with a mute button, can be used when Sanjay Manjrekar speaks during commentary.#AUSvINDonSONY #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/dtGbUEgrIm
— karthik selvanayagam (@SelvaNaayagan) December 4, 2020
Indian Fans to Sanjay Manjrekar After Every Best innings of Jadeja:- pic.twitter.com/krY2rrl1rX
— Annam Keshava NTR (@keshava_ntr) December 4, 2020
*Player's Performance*
1) When Gambhir praises
2) When Manjrekar criticizes pic.twitter.com/sU7yI65wa3
— N I T E S H ❁ (@RoflNitesh__) December 4, 2020
Jadeja hitting sixes & fours in 1st T20I
Meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box :#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/drzZqb5O0q
— Jon Snow (@Exlordcommander) December 4, 2020
Sanjay Manjrekar After Watching Sir Jadeja’s Innings Today #INDVAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6nvqMo7fZG
— Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) December 4, 2020
Where is manjrekar.. shameless... manjrekar doesn't have a cricketing sense.. if he has a little bit of shame then he should keep calm his mouth.. he only knows mumbai... @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI @Ind_vs_Aus
— Bhaskar Halder (@Bhaskar32042488) December 4, 2020
Manjrekar Sir when Sir Jadeja shows his all rounder class. pic.twitter.com/miSdofbiRW
— Omkar Shinde (@OmkarSh14227368) December 4, 2020
Whenever #Jadeja performs well #Manjrekar be like pic.twitter.com/AxigOxozsG
— Nitweetsh (@SarcAstiC_987) December 4, 2020
India vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Targeted by Trolls Yet Again After Ravindra Jadeja's Blistering Knock in 1st T20I
