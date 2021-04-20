- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: 'Jadeja Everywhere' Trends on Social Media as Fans Hail 'GOAT' Fielder
Sir Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the best fielder in the world, and his four catches against RR are a testament to the fact. He claimed four catches in the match, as Twitter hailed him as the GOAT fielder.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 9:17 AM IST
Sir Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the best fielder in the world, and his four sensation catches for CSK against RR on Monday are a testament to the fact. He claimed four catches in the match — Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat, and bagged two wickets also to contribute to Chennai’s win in a big fashion.
After his heroics, Twitter once again hailed his efforts and called him the “GOAT” fielder. Here are some of the reactions:
After taking 4 catches… Everywhere is Jadeja…!! #jadeja #CSKvRR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hq0GhAPmSl
— Jayant Jadhav (@jayantjadhav92) April 19, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja is everywhere, ball just don’t stop chasing him.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
Ian Bishop – “Ravi Jadeja is a like a magnet, he is everywhere”.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021
#CSK Not fair you cannot have Jadeja everywhere, he is there all over the ground. #IPL2021 #CSKvRR @sthalekar93
— Bala Rajan (@imbalarajan) April 19, 2021
Jadeja is like an SBI ATM. He is everywhere
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2021
How many Jaddus are there?!?!?!??! @imjadeja Seen everywhere ❤ #CSKvRR #csk #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/VYO3wD6hGZ
— Captain Cool FG (@ThalaDhoniFG) April 19, 2021
Jaddu everywhere!#RavindraJadeja #jadeja pic.twitter.com/xcHT7J5kV9
— Vigneshwaransp (@Vigneshwaranvr) April 19, 2021
Sir #Jadeja is everywhere on the field
He’s bowling, he’s catching on the boundary, he’s keeping, he’s carrying drinks, he’s dancing… #CSKvRR #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/4lIY7s9aPs
— Roopesh Raveendra (@RoopeshKadakkal) April 19, 2021
Sir Jadeja everywhere in the field ⭐#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Wn1C7CwuuS
— R E B E L ™ (@Murali_Prabhas7) April 19, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja is everywhere, ball just don’t stop chasing him.#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/SBVl5Hn5Ch
— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) April 19, 2021
As far as the match is concerned, cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a challenging 188 for nine in their 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.
After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Moeen Ali (26 off 20 balls, 1×4, 2x6s), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.
In reply, RR could only score 143 as CSK won the match by 45 runs.
