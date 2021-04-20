IPL 2021: 'Jadeja Everywhere' Trends on Social Media as Fans Hail 'GOAT' Fielder

T20 CARNIVAL

Sir Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the best fielder in the world, and his four catches against RR are a testament to the fact. He claimed four catches in the match, as Twitter hailed him as the GOAT fielder.

Sir Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the best fielder in the world, and his four sensation catches for CSK against RR on Monday are a testament to the fact. He claimed four catches in the match — Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat, and bagged two wickets also to contribute to Chennai’s win in a big fashion.

After his heroics, Twitter once again hailed his efforts and called him the “GOAT” fielder. Here are some of the reactions:

As far as the match is concerned, cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a challenging 188 for nine in their 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Moeen Ali (26 off 20 balls, 1×4, 2x6s), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.

In reply, RR could only score 143 as CSK won the match by 45 runs.

