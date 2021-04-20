IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's 'Sir Jadeja' Tweet from 2013 Goes Viral After All-rounder Takes Four Catches

Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable 45-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday and the biggest reason for that was Sir Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution in the field. Commonly known as the best fielder in the world, Jadeja took four catches in the match, and also bagged two wickets, to restrict RR to 143-9. After Jadeja’s heroics, a tweet my MS Dhoni from 2013 resurfaced, that holds true today as well.

The tweet said, “Sir jadeja doesn’t run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.”

Sir jadeja doesn’t run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

As far as the match is concerned, CSK spinners Jadeja (2/28) and Moeen Ali (3/7) dominated the show, and spun their team to yet another victory in IPL 2021. RR faced an uphill task of chasing 189, and lost two wickets score of 45. Jos Buttler tried to score from one end, but could only get to 49, before being dismissed by Jadeja.

He spun one to beat Buttler’s outside edge as the England batsman was bowled. The India left-arm spinner then scalped Shivam Dube whose struggle at the crease had put some pressure on RR.

Suddenly, from 87/2 in 11 overs, RR were reduced to 95/7 in 14.1 overs and were out of the match.

Earlier, cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) had helped CSK put up a challenging 188/9. After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4×4, 6×2) and Ali (26 off 20 balls, 4×1, 6×2), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.

Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya got rid of Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17 balls, 6×3) and Suresh Raina (18 off 15 balls, 4×1, 6×1) in the 14th over of the match to derail the CSK innings.

