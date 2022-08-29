Viral Pakistan Fan From 2019 World Cup Momin Saqib Meets Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya After IND vs PAK Clash

Viral Pakistan cricket team fan from the 2019 World Cup Momin Saqib met India’s Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the thrilling Asia Cup 2022 encounter on Sunday. Saqib went viral on the Internet after the 2019 WC clash against India and Pakistan where Virat Kohli and Co. emerged victorious. He took a jibe at the Pakistan team after that match and said, “Maaro mujhe maaro, ekdum se waqt badal diye jazbat badal diye.”

Saqib, who is a social media influencer, posted a video with Kohli and Pandya on Sunday and had a chat with them.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Kohli met the Pakistan fan graciously and they both chatted in the Punjabi language. Saqib told the Indian batting maverick that he is said after the defeat but hoping to play against India in the Asia Cup final.

“Aaj thoda sad hainge lekin koi ni final katthe khedange (I am a little today but no worries, we’ll play final together).” To which Kohli replied saying, “Yeh ta chalda rehnda, good to see you (This things happen, good to see you).”

“A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVkohli Good to see him back in form! What a game tonight! Shall see you in the Final!” Saqib wrote on Twitter.



While he also posted a short video where he met Pandya who produced a stellar show with both bat and ball on Sunday to help India register a sensational five-wicket win in their opening match of the Asia Cup.

“Congratulations on the comeback after the IPL title and ‘aaj bhi bada acha aap khele’ (You played well today as well). Good to see you, Inshahallah, fir final mey milenge (God willing, we’ll play again in the final),” Saqib told Pandya.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival

Saqib captioned the video on Twitter: “Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job👏🏼 But you batted well to take the match away from us 🏏 @hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga!”

Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job👏🏼 But you batted well to take the match away from us 🏏@hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! #AsiaCup2022 #MominSaqib #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK2022 #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #Dubai pic.twitter.com/Np8iSmslfW — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022



The flamboyant all-rounder claimed three wickets with the ball as he troubled the Pakistan batters with his short balls. And then he followed it up with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 runs to get the job done for India.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here