KL Rahul Spills the Beans Sharing a Hilarious BTS Moment That Will Crack You Up, See Pics

Even though the Indian men’s contingent in England are back to training and are preparing for the Test series, starting August 4, they seem to have seems to have taken full advantage of the break they were given from the bio-bubble restrictions after the World Test Championship. Some stunning photos of the cricketers with their WAGs have been doing the rounds on social media and one cannot deny the fact that these cricketers are not just talented in a cricket field, but some of their photography and modeling can very well put to shame the professionals.

KL Rahul has been one of the cricketers who has taken his social media fans by surprise with some stunning photographs. But, Credit should be given where it is due and it has been the WAGs, who are creating the magic Behind the Scenes. While Anushka Sharma had very lovingly credited husband Virat Kohli for photos she posted on social media during the WTC final, actress Athiya Shetty, Rahul’s partner traveling with him, has clicked some stunning photos of the Karnataka cricketer. Ishant Sharma and his wife, former basketball player Pratima Singh also have had their share of beautiful moments captured during this tour.

One just photo was shared by KL Rahul on Instagram - a picture straight out of a 90s boy band, featuring Rahul, Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Ishant, and Mayank Agarwal. But there is more to that picture and that is where the fun part is. Rahul shares another image in the same post this time a Behind the Scene image of how the first photo was taken and it is as hilarious as it can be. WAGs are hard at work trying to make their partners look good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

While it is tough to make out who all are in the second picture, but taking an educated guess, Anushka Sharma can be seen in the photo, while the photo is probably being taken by either Pratima, Athiya, or it could be Umesh’s better half Tanya Wadhwa or Agarwal’s wife, Ashita Sood.

My guess would be as good as yours!

