Anil Kumble With KGF Star Yash And Kantara’s Rishabh Shetty | Pics Go Viral

Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble was spotted with KGF actor Yash on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actors Yash and Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, along with several other cultural icons yesterday. Kumble also shared a glimpse of his interaction with Yash and former India teammates. “Had a lovely time catching up with Yash, Venkatesh Prasad, Rishab Shetty, Javagal Srinath, Mayank Agarawal and Vijay Kiragandur last night,” Kumble wrote on Instagram. The post went viral in no time, garnering more than 50k likes on Instagram.

Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi praised Anil Kumble’s humble and down-to-earth nature off the field. “Anil, your humility is genuine and therefore, very endearing to all the people. Your strength is your transparency and it’s invaluable. I am sure all the dignitaries who met you also admired this in you,” Doshi commented.

One Instagram user talked about India’s pace triumvirate and wrote, “Javagal Srinath- Venkatesh Prasad- Anil Kumble - our childhood bowling heroes.” Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Wow. Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, all together again- my childhood heroes.” A social media user commented, “Legends of Karnataka.”

Another Instagram user commented, “So many legends and legends in the making in one frame. Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad have one thing in common- it is their down-to-earth personality. I think it is a cultural thing.”

Anil Kumble played his last international game during the third Test match against Australia in November 2008. Kumble had finished his career as the third-highest wicket-taker- 619- in Tests, only behind two other greats Muttiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne.

After his retirement, Anil Kumble was elected as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The Indian spin legend also handled the coaching duties of the Indian cricket team. He was appointed head coach of Team India in 2016. Indian Test team, under Kumble’s tutelage, had claimed the No.1 spot in ICC rankings. Later, Kumble had taken charge of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kumble’s stint as Punjab coach came to an end last year after the franchise decided not to renew his contract.

