IPL 2021: After Claiming MS Dhoni's Wicket Fan Boy Chetan Sakariya Cherishes The Best Moment of His Life

RR pacer Chetan Sakariya has been exceptional in the matches he has played so far this year for his franchise. Once again against CSK, he bagged three wickets. But like most young cricketers, he also dreamt of playing alongside MS Dhoni, and his wish came true on Monday. Post match, he got an opportunity to get a picture with the legend himself.

Sakariya later took to Instagram and shared the picture and captioned it, “I admire you since I was a child and today I got the opportunity to play with you, it was the best moment of my life and I will cherish it forever. There won’t be anyone like you ever.. thanks a lot for inspiring all of us throughout the career.”

Meanwhile, Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should build their team around Ravindra Jadeja considering his all-round abilities.

“You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let’s be honest, he’s not gonna play a great deal after that. So you’ve got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he’s that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja played a crucial role in CSK’s win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday. He took two wickets, including the all-important scalp of opener Jos Buttler and took four catches.

