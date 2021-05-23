David Warner Entertains Fans With Allu Arjun Avatar, Wife Candice Asks a Hilarious Question | Watch Video

Australia batting superstar David Warner continues to entertain his fans despite the IPL 2021 being suspended. Apart from his on-field exploits, Warner has made his reputation of an entertainer on social media as he regularly creates deepfake videos of himself as Indian actors dancing on various songs.

That has only increased his popularity among the Indian fans. Continuing the streak, the left-handed batter has now imposed his face on Allu Arjun, recreating the song Ramuloo Ramulaa and the clip has gone viral on Instagram.

“one post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline” the 34-year-old wrote alongside the post.

While the fans lapped up the post, Warner’s wife raised an important question. “Are you bored in quarantine?” she asked.

Warner is currently undergoing quarantine in Sydney after returning home from India via Maldives. He was in India for the IPL 2021 which was suspended midway through the season earlier this month after several players and officials began testing positive for the coronavirus.

The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Michael Husey, Laxmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra were among those who tested positive for covid-19 despite being in bio-secure bubbles.

The BCCI arranged chartered flights for the Australian contingent including players, match officials, support staff, coaches, commentators among others who flying them to Maldives from whey returned home.

Warner didn’t have the best of season as under him, Sunrisers Hyderabad fared poorly resulting in the Australian opener being removed from the team captaincy. When the season was halted, SRH were languishing at the bottom of the points table having managed just one win from their seven matches.

While the uncertainty over whether IPL 2021 will resume or not remains, Australia’s next international assignment is the tour of the Caribbean where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs starting July 9.

