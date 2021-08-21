IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Cricketers Play Pool Volleyball After Mandatory Quarantine Ends

The second leg of IPL 2021 is set to resume next month and teams have started to assemble in the UAE. Defending champions Mumbai Indians’ squad arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 13 and have finally completed their mandatory one-week quarantine.

The squad was seen enjoying the end of their quarantine period by playing a game of pool volleyball. A video of the squad enjoying their time away from the cricket field was shared by the franchise on their social media accounts.

The clip featured Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, and Dhawal Kulkarni. Sharing the video, Mumbai Indians captioned it - “Diving straight out of quarantine for a game of Pool Volleyball.”

The Mumbai Indians squad arrived in the UAE without their hitman captain Rohit Sharma and other key members like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. The three players are currently in England for the ongoing five-match Test series.

In the first match of the second leg of UAE-based IPL 2021, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will face off against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

As of now, the Mumbai-based franchise is placed at the fourth spot on the points table. The team had eight points from the seven matches they played. The event was postponed midway after players and staff members across teams began testing positive for the coronavirus despite being in secure bio-bubbles.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had shared some snaps of its players practicing on the field. The CSK squad had also landed in UAE, completing their mandatory quarantine, the squad has begun to shape themselves for the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

