Watch: Joe Root's 'Outrageous' Reverse Scoop For a Six Delights Commentators, Fans Draw Parallels With Rishabh Pant

England batter Joe Root is back to doing best – being a world-class Test batter. He gave up the Test captaincy prior to the start of the ongoing series at home against New Zealand and has since peeled off consecutive hundreds.

In the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge, Root struck 176 off 211 including 26 fours and a six, helping England to 539-all out in reply to New Zealand’s first innings total of 553-all out.

While Root played several memorable shots during his stay none was more audacious, outrageous and unbelievable than the one that brought him his only six of the innings. It was a reverse scoop off Tim Southee during the 117th over with the ball flying over the slip cordon for a maximum.

Watch his stunning shot below:

This is absurd pic.twitter.com/aJV9vopQDs — Greg James (@gregjames) June 13, 2022

Michael Atherton, who was commentating when Root played that shot, termed it as ‘unbelievable’. “Unbelievable, unbelievable from Joe Root. He has scooped Tim Southee and I’m fairly certain that has gone all the way for six. This morning he said ‘I’m looking to take batting into new areas, don’t worry about the fact it’s a Test match you’re going to see something a little bit different from me from time to time,’ he said.

Simon Doull who was also in the commentary box said, “This is outrageous… and so good to watch. Tim Southee just turned around and thought ‘I do not know what has just happened.”

Few fans began comparing Root’s shot with the one played by Rishabh Pant against James Anderson in Ahmedabad last year. Anderson, one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, was bowling with the new ball when the India wicketkeeper-batter reverse-swept the veteran for a four over the slip cordon.

I thought Rishabh Pant reverse sweeping Anderson on off stump was outrageous but Jesus christ Joe Root you are different gravy #ENGvsNZ — Bryn Holland (@Piggsy_Malone) June 13, 2022

Joe Root is reverse sweeping Tim Southee in a test match.😳

Rishabh Pant influence on the game rising everyday.😂#ENGvsNZ — Prashant (@PrashantMUFC) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the 2nd Test has come alive thanks to New Zealand collapsing to 224/7 in their second innings and having extended their lead to just 238 runs when the play on Day 4 came to an end.

