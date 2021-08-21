Video: Suryakumar Yadav Grooves With Wife Devisha Shetty on The Streets of London

After years of toiling in domestic cricket, Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying in the best phase of his career so far. After earning laurels for Mumbai in domestic circuit and for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians over the years, his maiden call-up to the national team was a long time due.

He received his international call during India’s home series against England, and ever since, the cricketer has continued to made quite an impression.

The 30-year-old was recently seen on-field during India’s limited-overs white ball tour of Sri Lanka. He displayed his class batting in India’s ODI series win against Lanka and was even declared the man of the series.

Later, when India suffered multiple injury setbacks prior to the start of the England Test series,, Surya, along with Prithvi Shaw, was roped in the squad as replacement.

Before reuniting with their teammates, the two had to complete the mandatory quarantine period. Now, after more than two months Surya finally reunited with his wife Devisha Shetty in the UK.

When the batsman flew to Sri Lanka, Devisha had stayed back in Mumbai. The adorable couple has been spending some quality time with each other. Surya Kumar and his wife were seen grooving on the streets of London with the India batter sharing a clip on his Instagram account.

Sharing the video, Surya captioned it – “After 65 days, dancing on London streets with my one and only Devisha Shetty.”

In the video, the batsman has mentioned that “every minute feels like party” after he met his wife.

