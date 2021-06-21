WATCH: Virat Kohli Breaks Into Bhangra on Day 3 of WTC Final in Southampton

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday was seen enjoying the music played by the fans in the stand as he showed off his dance moves during New Zealand’s first innings on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Kohli’s little dance happened in the ninth over, when he was fielding in the slips and fans started playing dhols.

However, this is not the first time, when Kohli has broken into a jig on the field.

Some Punjabi Dance steps by Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, put in to bat first, Team India managed to score 217 runs before they were bowled out in their first innings in 92.1 overs. For India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat.

He scored 49 runs off 117 balls with the help of five boundaries. Rahane was scratchy to start with before settling in nicely. However, he was undone by a controlled bouncer by Neil Wagner when he was just one run shy of completing his fifty.

Kohli was India’s second-highest scorer, with 44 runs off 132 balls. Kohli scored just one boundary in his innings. However, the ace cricketer once again failed in converting his good start.

Kohli was removed from the attack by his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kyle Jamieson, who went on to take a fifer.

In reply, New Zealand were at 101 for the loss of two wickets in 49 overs at the end of the third day’s play. The Kiwi openers Devon Conway (54 runs off 153 balls) and Tom Latham (30 runs off 104 balls) gave their side a decent start as they snitched 70 runs for the first wicket. Spin wizard Ravi Ashwin gave India its first breakthrough on a pitch that was supporting pacers by dismissing Latham.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were at the crease at the stumps.

