IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Plays "The Ugly Duckling" In RCB's "Supper Theatre" Laugh Riot, Watch Here

Royal Challengers Bangalore players including captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal lead their respective groups in a team bonding session where the players played “Supper Theatre.” Each of the three groups had seven players and they were given plays to enact in the team room.

Kohli, De Villiers and Chahal showed off their acting skills and in the process pulled off moments that had the audience, comprising RCB players, their family members and support staff, in splits. While Kohli played “The Ugly Duckling”, de Villiers narrated “Cinderella” for his team.

RCB are on a two-match winning streak in IPL 2021 and currently lead the standings with four points. They won their season opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 and then defeated SunRisers Hyderabad on April 14.

“I think we have started something where we as a batting unit sort of felt something special and now the consistency and sustainability of that is important. If we do it two or three times we will start believing that. We almost can’t fail that’s the kind of position you want to be as a batting unit and as a team,” AB de Villiers said of RCB’s impressive start.

“You want to get into the winning culture where you feel like what if I don’t do it he is going to do it. If he doesn’t do it then I’m doing it. You get this beautiful flow going in the team. We are few games away from that hopefully; we will keep going with the momentum,” he added.

RCB’s next game is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. They are gunning for a maiden IPL trophy having made the playoffs last season.

They have shored up their squad with the addition of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian among others.

RCB have finished runners-up thrice in their history.

