Watch: Young Virat Kohli Talks About His Idol Sachin Tendulkar as Abhishek Bachchan Chips in With Hilarious Response in Throwback Video

It goes without saying that Virat Kohli is, arguably, the biggest role model in India for millions of aspirants who want to make it big in this sport. From cementing his position in the team to leading the Men in Blues, the India skipper is a prime example of a middle class success story as he rose from the streets of Delhi to becoming one of the most popular and admired cricketers in the world.

The 32-year-old too had an idol whom he admired when he was starting his cricketing journey. Kohli’s reason for venturing into cricket was none other than Sachin Tendulkar who remains the synonym for the sport in India.

An old video has recently resurfaced, where actor Priyanka Chopra is asking Kohli about his cricket idol. In reply, Kohli says, “He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him.”

The response came during an event where a host of Bollywood celebrities and cricketers had gathered under one roof to celebrate Sachin’s 100th hundred in international cricket.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was among the several Bollywood star attendees, invited himself to the conversation and seconded Kohli’s humble opinion about Sachin. He also made a hilarious self-deprecating statement. Responding to the cricket giant’s comparison with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek said,”Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting.”

The event was organised in Mumbai after Sachin returned to India following the achievement of completing 100 centuries in international cricket.The mega event saw the presence of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and other names from movies and cricket world.

