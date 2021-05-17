CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Watch: Young Virat Kohli Talks About His Idol Sachin Tendulkar as Abhishek Bachchan Chips in With Hilarious Response in Throwback Video

Watch: Young Virat Kohli Talks About His Idol Sachin Tendulkar as Abhishek Bachchan Chips in With Hilarious Response in Throwback Video

Watch: Young Virat Kohli Talks About His Idol Sachin Tendulkar as Abhishek Bachchan Chips in With Hilarious Response in Throwback Video

Abhishek Bachchan, who was among the several Bollywood star attendees, invited himself to the conversation and seconded Kohli's opinion about Sachin.

It goes without saying that Virat Kohli is, arguably, the biggest role model in India for millions of aspirants who want to make it big in this sport. From cementing his position in the team to leading the Men in Blues, the India skipper is a prime example of a middle class success story as he rose from the streets of Delhi to becoming one of the most popular and admired cricketers in the world.

The 32-year-old too had an idol whom he admired when he was starting his cricketing journey. Kohli’s reason for venturing into cricket was none other than Sachin Tendulkar who remains the synonym for the sport in India.

An old video has recently resurfaced, where actor Priyanka Chopra is asking Kohli about his cricket idol. In reply, Kohli says, “He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him.”

The response came during an event where a host of Bollywood celebrities and cricketers had gathered under one roof to celebrate Sachin’s 100th hundred in international cricket.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was among the several Bollywood star attendees, invited himself to the conversation and seconded Kohli’s humble opinion about Sachin. He also made a hilarious self-deprecating statement. Responding to the cricket giant’s comparison with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek said,”Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting.”

The event was organised in Mumbai after Sachin returned to India following the achievement of completing 100 centuries in international cricket.The mega event saw the presence of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and other names from movies and cricket world.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches