When Virat Kohli Ran Away From a Blind Date In Under Five Minutes Watch Video

A young Virat Kohli was not only had an aggressive approach on the field but was quite unabashed off the field as well, as would any typical West Delhi boy would be. In an informal interview during his early days as a cricketer, the Indian skipper was put in a spot during a private party as he faced a barrage of ‘quick yorkers’ from MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar, who later on was also part of IPL’s broadcasting team.

A young Kohli was asked questions including the quickest meal he ever had, quickest shower he ever had; but one question that’s made the old video go viral on social media again was on his quickest date ever. Kohli’s reply was that it lasted around five minutes, but his explanation of why it was short has raised curiosity among his fans. “Actually, I went on a blind date, which ended in about five minutes, because I saw the girl and ran away.” Anusha probes further on why he bolted, and Kohli replies, ” She was ugly … I am sorry she was ugly.”

A comment like now would have most certainly landed the Indian skipper in troubled waters. However, this video is most likely from 2007-08 and Kohli, despite his success as the Under-19 World Cup captain and his intial years in the IPL, was still relatively unknown. Add to that, social media was not the beast it is now, hence he got away with those comments then.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Anusha, quite surprised by Kohli’s reply, tries to play down the remarks saying that it’s harsh, but that’s what the youth is all about – Honesty. Kohli goes on to answer a few more questions including which Bollywood actress he would love to see play cricket and he answers Genelia D’ Souza because she is ‘cute’. Anusha goes on to ask Kohli about what the players discuss in the dressing room and some locker room secrets. Kohli says they don’t talk cheesy things before the game, but after the match, they wind down with a few drinks and talk about the most weird things which he can’t discuss on TV.

