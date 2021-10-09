Virat Bhai Told me I Have Been Selected as an Opener: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has returned to form in just about the right time that would have left his India captain Virat Kohli extremely pleased considering that in a couple of weeks, the team will be starting their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Ishan was horribly out of touch for the major part of IPL 2021 and questions were being raised about his selection in the India squad for the marquee event.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

He was even dropped by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians from their playing eleven which itself was struggling. However, Ishan roared back into form with a blistering half-century against Rajasthan Royals to power his team to a big win in what was their penultimate match.

On Friday, he proved that innings wasn’t one-off as he racked up 84 runs off just 32 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. He belted 11 fours and smoked four giant sixes during his assault.

ALSO READ: MI Beat SRH But Fail to Qualify for Play-offs

“A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup," Ishan said during the post-match presentation after MI completed a 42-run win to end their campaign on a winning note.

“It’s important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form. I had a good chat with Virat (Kohli) bhai, Jasprit (Bumrah) bhai also helped me. Even Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard were there to support me," Ishan recalled how seniors helped him through the tough phase.

ALSO READ: Check Out Line Ups for Qualifier And Eliminator

“Everyone supported me. They told me it’s a learning stage and I need to make sure to not repeat the mistakes," he added.

Ishan revealed that Kohli has told him he has been selected in the world cup squad as an opener. “… that’s what Virat bhai said. I am in the team as an opener and that’s what I should be prepared for," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here