- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Virat Bhai's Plan Was for me to Bowl a bouncer, I Thought 'no Let me Pitch it up', Says Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj, who led RCB to a comfortable win over KKR, has stated that he wanted to deliver a "magical performance" for the team.
- IANS
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a comfortable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has stated that he wanted to deliver a "magical performance" for the team. On Wednesday, Siraj became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a single game. He picked up three wickets before he had given up a single run. He finished with the most economical figures this season - 3/8 as RCB defeated KKR by eight wickets to move to the second spot in the points table.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
"Everyone in the RCB supports me a lot, even the fans. So, I wanted to deliver a magical performance for the team and it was a magical performance," Siraj said during the post-match press conference.
Before the game, Siraj had an economy rate of 9.29 - the worst among 92 bowlers with at least 100 overs to their name.
However, in Abu Dhabi, skipper Virat Kohli gave him the new ball. "I have been practising a lot with the new ball," Siraj said at the presentation. "We hadn't planned that I will open but when we went out, Virat bhai said Miyan, ready ho jao. (Sir, get ready.)."
ALSO READ: IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB at Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As it Happened
"Virat (Kohli) bhai's plan was for me to bowl a bouncer," Siraj said during a chat with teammate Navdeep Saini for iplt20.com later. "But when I was at the start of my run-up, I thought 'no let me pitch it up'. I pitched it up, and it came out well and I got a wicket," he added.
Siraj has so far taken six wickets in four matches this season and RCB would be hoping he continues to bowl in the same way in the upcoming matches like he did against KKR.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches