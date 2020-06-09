Virat is Very Clever in the Way he Uses His Words or His Body Language: Matthew Wade
Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade feels engaging with Virat Kohli on the field only gets the better out of him and that is why he will try and refrain from trying to get under the India skipper's skin when the two teams clash later this year.
