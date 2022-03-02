Virat Kohli 100 Test: Fab Four Congratulates Former Skipper Ahead of Milestone Match | WATCH

Former India captain and modern-day legend Virat Kohli will become the 12th player to play hundred Test matches for India when he takes the field for the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Ahead of the occasion, the fab four—Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag wished the cricketer. In a video posted by BCCI, the God of Indian cricket can be seen recalling when was the first he heard of Kohli.

“I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia and that’s when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you. This is one player to watch out for, achhi batting kar leta hai (he can do good batting).”

Meanwhile, known as the wall of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid has seen Kohli up close as a head coach in recent days. Here’s what he said. “To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It’s an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of,” said India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Advertisement

Dada of Indian cricket who had a bittersweet relationship with Kohli after his much-publicized exit as Team India Test skipper congratulated him on the achievement. “Virat has had a great journey. Starting from 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached, is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI, and also as a former captain and a former cricketer who has played 100 Tests and more, I wish him all the very best,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“Mein toh kehta hoon. Haazme ki goli, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore Bhaarat ko pasand hai,” said Virender Sehwag.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become one of the finest Test captains of India. He helped India win the series in Australia and came really close in winning in England where they are still leading 1-2.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here