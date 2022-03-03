Virat Kohli 100th Test: 'He Still Got Time Left to Achieve Greater Milestones'-Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly became national news as the former publicly rebuked the latter when asked if the BCCI asked him not to resign from the post of T20I captaincy. Later on January 21 as Kohli quit Test captaincy, Kohli fans were after Ganguly as they thought he is the reason behind Kohli’s downfall. However, almost six weeks have passed and it seems both have moved on. At least, Dada had. Being the BCCI President, he congratulated Kohli for completing his hundredth Test. He said Kohli had achieved an exceptional achievement to play a hundred Tests in a country like India where everyone wants to be a cricketer.

“It is a huge landmark in any cricketer’s career. Playing hundred Test matches is something you dream of when you start playing for the country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket. I have been personally been at this situation and realized how humungous and momentous this is personally for any cricketer.”

“Virat’s had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI and also a former captain and player who has played 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best,” said Ganguly.

He added that Kohli still has some time left in his career; therefore, he can achieve ‘greater milestones.’

“He has had a fantastic career and he is still got some time left to achieve greater milestones and I hope he continues doing that. Congratulations to him, his family, his coach and all those who were involved in his cricketing career.”

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become one of the finest Test captains of India. He helped India win the series in Australia and came really close in winning in England where they are still leading 2-1.

