Virat Kohli 100 Tests: 'I Was Batting Alongside Him'-Rahul Dravid Recalls Kohli's Debut Test

There was a time in Virat Kohli’s career when he was compared to Rahul Dravid. Especially the way he batted. His orthodox stance was well complemented by his string of consistent good scores. That reminded people of—Rahul Dravid, of course. Meanwhile Dravid, the new India coach, did play with Kohli for a year or so before retiring. Later, as a coach, he saw him up and close. In a video posted by the BCCI, Dravid recalled how he was at the other end when Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011.

Also Read | Virat Kohli 100 Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Particular Evening’ Which Gave Birth to New Kohli

“When he played his first Test match I was batting alongside him. It has been incredible to see how he has grown over the last 10 years or so. The way he has grown as a cricketer and a person. He has carried this team for a long time, been the captain for the last five or six years of the last 10 years he has played in. He has always delivered, averages over 50 in 100 Test matches. It is a great achievement for one of India’s greatest players. Just looking at his fitness and where he is, he has a lot more to go and I am sure it is not something that he will be satisfied with.”

Advertisement

In the end, he said that playing a hundred Tests is not easy for any India player since you had to overcome a lot of competition. ‘The Wall’ suggested that Kohli must enjoy this milestone game.

Also Read | Virat Kohli 100 Test: Fab Four Congratulates Former Skipper Ahead of Milestone Match | WATCH

“It is not easy to play 100 Test matches. Test cricket is not easy. To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It is something Virat Kohli can be proud of,” said Dravid.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become one of the finest Test captains of India. He helped India win the series in Australia and came really close in winning in England where they are still leading 2-1.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here