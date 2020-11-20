India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 133 Short of 12000, Chahal Could Become Fastest Indian to 100 Wickets - Upcoming Milestones For India in ODIs

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 133 Short of 12000, Chahal Could Become Fastest Indian to 100 Wickets - Upcoming Milestones For India in ODIs
As India's highly anticipated tour to Australia gets underway from the 27th of November with the first ODI at the SCG, we look at some of the records that may be broken and milestones likely to be surpassed by the visiting team in the three-match series. We also look at some of the interesting numbers which ascertain the form of the Indian players.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 20, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
As India's highly anticipated tour to Australia gets underway from the 27th of November with the first ODI at the SCG, we look at some of the records that may be broken and milestones likely to be surpassed by the visiting team in the three-match series. We also look at some of the interesting numbers which ascertain the form of the Indian players.
ALSO READ - On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First Batsman to Cross 30,000-run Barrier
133: Number of Runs For Kohli to Reach 12,000
[caption id="attachment_3100778" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Kohli
Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 11867 runs in just 239 innings in ODI cricket. He is expected to get at least 133 runs in the three-match ODI series Down Under which will make him the Fastest to the 12,000 Club. Tendulkar reached there in 300 innings, Ponting in 314, Sangakkara in 336, Jayasuriya in 379 and Jayawardene in 399. Kohli will get to the landmark in significantly lesser number of innings than Tendulkar!
70: Number of International Hundreds for Kohli
Kohli (70 international hundreds) needs just two hundreds to overtake Ponting (71) and hold the record for the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket (after Tendulkar's 100 hundreds). The next on the list amongst active batsmen is David Warner with 43 hundreds.
261 & 6: KL Rahul Needs to Score 261 Runs in 6 innings to reach 1500 ODI runs Faster than Kohli
KL Rahul has an aggregate of 1239 runs in 31 ODI innings. Kohli reached 1500 ODI runs in 38 innings.
1: Number of ODI Wickets for Bumrah in last 6 ODIs
Bumrah has managed to pick just one solitary wicket in 6 ODIs in 2020.
50: Shami is Leading Wicket-Taker in ODIs Since 2019
Mohammed Shami has picked 50 wickets in 25 bowling innings since the beginning of 2019 - he is the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket in the world during this time-frame, ahead of famous names like Pat Cummins and Trent Boult.
9: Yuzvendra Chahal is 9 Wickets Away from 100 ODI Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 91 ODI wickets in just 51 innings (52 matches). If he does take 9 wickets in the three-match ODI series, he would reach the milestone of 100 wickets in a maximum 55 matches, which will make him the fastest Indian to the landmark!
252: Number of Runs Needed for Shreyas Iyer to Reach 1000 in the Format
Shreyas Iyer has had a great start to his ODI career - he has an aggregate of 748 runs in just 16 innings and has scored at an average of 49.86 and strike rate of 100.8. He has been very consistent with 9 fifty-plus scores already in his short career. If he has a really good ODI series he is in serious danger of breaking Kohli and Dhawan's record as the fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs (24 innings).
In fact, if Iyer does reach the landmark in the series, he would have achieved the feat within 19 innings which would make him the joint second-fastest to reach the milestone along with Imam-ul-Haq (19 innings). Fakhar Zaman is the fastest to 1000 ODI runs - he reached there in 18 innings.
204 & 13: Number of Runs and Wickets Jadeja Needs to Join an Elite Club of All-rounders
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2296 runs and picked 187 wickets in his ODI career. 204 more runs and 13 wickets in the ODI series will make Jadeja a part of an elite All-Rounders' Club - he will become the 12th man in ODI history to take a minimum of 200 wickets and have an aggregate of 2500 runs. Only one Indian has achieved the feat before - Kapil Dev scored 3783 runs and picked 253 wickets in 225 ODIs for India.
312: Number of Runs Needed by Dhawan to Reach 6000
Shikhar Dhawan has an aggregate of 5688 runs in 133 innings in ODI cricket. If we scores 312 runs in the three-match series he will equal Kohli's record and become the joint second-fastest to 6000 ODI runs. Kohli reached the milestone in 136 innings.
115.57: Hardik Pandya's Strike Rate in ODI cricket
It is the fifth-best in ODI history (min. 800 runs) after Russell, Maxwell, Buttler and Afridi.
ALSO READ - 'Sehwag is Outspoken With his Dislike of Me' - Glenn Maxwell Responds to '10 Crore Cheerleader' Jibe
90: Number of Runs Kohli Needs to Aggregate 2000 ODI Runs against Australia
Kohli will join an exclusive club of batsmen who have all aggregated a minimum of 2000 runs against Australia - the four batsmen are Tendulkar, Haynes, Rohit Sharma and Richards.
1: Number of Hundreds Kohli Needs to Equal Tendulkar's Record against Australia
Kohli has recorded 8 hundreds against Australia in just 38 ODI innings. Tendulkar had 9 but in 70 innings!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking