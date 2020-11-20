India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 133 Short of 12000, Chahal Could Become Fastest Indian to 100 Wickets - Upcoming Milestones For India in ODIs

As India's highly anticipated tour to Australia gets underway from the 27th of November with the first ODI at the SCG, we look at some of the records that may be broken and milestones likely to be surpassed by the visiting team in the three-match series. We also look at some of the interesting numbers which ascertain the form of the Indian players.

133: Number of Runs For Kohli to Reach 12,000

Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 11867 runs in just 239 innings in ODI cricket. He is expected to get at least 133 runs in the three-match ODI series Down Under which will make him the Fastest to the 12,000 Club. Tendulkar reached there in 300 innings, Ponting in 314, Sangakkara in 336, Jayasuriya in 379 and Jayawardene in 399. Kohli will get to the landmark in significantly lesser number of innings than Tendulkar!

70: Number of International Hundreds for Kohli

Kohli (70 international hundreds) needs just two hundreds to overtake Ponting (71) and hold the record for the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket (after Tendulkar's 100 hundreds). The next on the list amongst active batsmen is David Warner with 43 hundreds.

261 & 6: KL Rahul Needs to Score 261 Runs in 6 innings to reach 1500 ODI runs Faster than Kohli

KL Rahul has an aggregate of 1239 runs in 31 ODI innings. Kohli reached 1500 ODI runs in 38 innings.

1: Number of ODI Wickets for Bumrah in last 6 ODIs

Bumrah has managed to pick just one solitary wicket in 6 ODIs in 2020.

50: Shami is Leading Wicket-Taker in ODIs Since 2019

Mohammed Shami has picked 50 wickets in 25 bowling innings since the beginning of 2019 - he is the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket in the world during this time-frame, ahead of famous names like Pat Cummins and Trent Boult.

9: Yuzvendra Chahal is 9 Wickets Away from 100 ODI Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 91 ODI wickets in just 51 innings (52 matches). If he does take 9 wickets in the three-match ODI series, he would reach the milestone of 100 wickets in a maximum 55 matches, which will make him the fastest Indian to the landmark!

252: Number of Runs Needed for Shreyas Iyer to Reach 1000 in the Format

Shreyas Iyer has had a great start to his ODI career - he has an aggregate of 748 runs in just 16 innings and has scored at an average of 49.86 and strike rate of 100.8. He has been very consistent with 9 fifty-plus scores already in his short career. If he has a really good ODI series he is in serious danger of breaking Kohli and Dhawan's record as the fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs (24 innings).

In fact, if Iyer does reach the landmark in the series, he would have achieved the feat within 19 innings which would make him the joint second-fastest to reach the milestone along with Imam-ul-Haq (19 innings). Fakhar Zaman is the fastest to 1000 ODI runs - he reached there in 18 innings.

204 & 13: Number of Runs and Wickets Jadeja Needs to Join an Elite Club of All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2296 runs and picked 187 wickets in his ODI career. 204 more runs and 13 wickets in the ODI series will make Jadeja a part of an elite All-Rounders' Club - he will become the 12th man in ODI history to take a minimum of 200 wickets and have an aggregate of 2500 runs. Only one Indian has achieved the feat before - Kapil Dev scored 3783 runs and picked 253 wickets in 225 ODIs for India.

312: Number of Runs Needed by Dhawan to Reach 6000

Shikhar Dhawan has an aggregate of 5688 runs in 133 innings in ODI cricket. If we scores 312 runs in the three-match series he will equal Kohli's record and become the joint second-fastest to 6000 ODI runs. Kohli reached the milestone in 136 innings.

115.57: Hardik Pandya's Strike Rate in ODI cricket

It is the fifth-best in ODI history (min. 800 runs) after Russell, Maxwell, Buttler and Afridi.

90: Number of Runs Kohli Needs to Aggregate 2000 ODI Runs against Australia

Kohli will join an exclusive club of batsmen who have all aggregated a minimum of 2000 runs against Australia - the four batsmen are Tendulkar, Haynes, Rohit Sharma and Richards.

1: Number of Hundreds Kohli Needs to Equal Tendulkar's Record against Australia

Kohli has recorded 8 hundreds against Australia in just 38 ODI innings. Tendulkar had 9 but in 70 innings!