'Virat Kohli a Great Player But Only His Name Will Not Work'

Virat Kohli is set to return to T20Is when India takes on England in the second T20I of the three-match series. Kohli, who is going through a rough patch, last played an international T20 match for India in February and will be looking to score some runs ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The former India captain will reportedly be rested for the West Indies T20Is which means his chances of sealing his spot for the mega tournament seems limited. Meanwhile, a number of former cricketers have already been active in giving advice to Kohli. While the likes of Michael Vaughan and Ravi Shastri have asked him to take a three-month-long sabbatical, the likes of Rashid Latif has been positive, saying that Kohli will come back to form eventually.



Meanwhile former cricketer Karsan Ghavri was blunt when asked about Kohli’s form. In an exclusive interview to Jagran TV, he said Kohli will have to perform to stay in the team and his name is just enough to make him worthy for the playing eleven.

“Virat Kohli is such a great player for India but unfortunately for the last two years, we have seen him getting caught behind or caught in the slips while chasing the delivery outside the off stump. He has to look at this and improve. He has to restrict those shots because if he keeps going like this and getting out and not getting runs, there comes a question mark – why is he not scoring?” Ghavri told Jagran TV.

“He has to prove his form in the current series. These days you can’t play for long riding on your name. Virat is a great player but only his name will not work. He has to perform and score runs. This is how it goes. Everybody understands that he is going through a rough patch and it happens with every player. He has the hunger for runs, hunger for success in his heart but his personal form is quite disappointing,” Ghavri added.

Kohli, who is 33, maybe staring at the dawn of his career, but Ghavri said is just a number if you are performing well. “Age has got nothing to do with sports as long as you are fit enough to compete. But if you are not doing well and you are 35, then people will start questioning you,” he said.

