Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal Retained as RCB Press Reboot

Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 will be a much changed team as they have, after repeated failures, decided to go in for a mass clear out.
Along with captain Virat Kohli, foreign players AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, and among the Indian players Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini have also been retained.
The Bengaluru franchise has released the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Barman, Tim Southee, Khejroliya, Himmat, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind and Dale Steyn.
Earlier in the year the franchise brought in Mike Hesson as director of operations and appointed Australian Simon Katich as head coach in place of Gary Kirsten and bowling coach Ashish Nehra.
RCB will have INR 27.90 crore to splash in the IPL Season 13 Auction which will be held on December 19.
West Indies cricketer Hetmyer did not have the greatest season, however put in enough good performances to impress the captain who had said that he is hoping the explosive Windies batsman to turnout good next season. The management, however, seems to not have had as much trust in the middle-order batsman.
Steyn was only brought in as a mid-season replacement but failed to complete his quota of games after injuring his shoulder, while the likes of Stoinis, Grandhomme, Southee and Klaasen also did not live up to expectations. Moeen and De Villiers, two of the most impressive RCB players last term, did manage to win the board's faith.
The management's decision to stick with Indian talents, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube among the youngsters was heartning to see.
RCB Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini
