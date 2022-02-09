Virat Kohli And Anil Kumble as Mentors Will Ensure India's U-19 World Cup Champions Stay on Course

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble were on different wavelengths as India captain and India coach respectively. The India U-19 squad, back from the West Indies with the ICC World Cup, can benefit individually and collectively, for a bright career ahead, by spending time listening to these two giants of the game.

The differences between these two path-breakers led to the latter stepping down from the India assignment in 2017. Kohli continued with renewed force and recently stepped back from leadership responsibility, a reaction to losing the away Test series against a transitional South African side.

There is no better person than the former Test, ODI and T20 skipper to explain to lads from across India, in the language they understand, about adapting to various formats. Stepping into the senior ranks via the T20 road is a possibility for the latest U-19 batch. Once there, fame, fortune can distract the talented into veering off course.

Kumble had made a proposal to the BCCI earlier about educating young cricketers, generally low in awareness about the ruthless world beyond the boundary line. Financial discipline, investment decisions, personality development, public speaking are useful tools in life and cricket.

The orientation plan did not take off, Kumble is in touch with the sport in various capacities, as a result the varied insights makes him more informed about the pitfalls young cricketers should avoid.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s association with the spin ace as player, captain was followed by a management stint in Mumbai Indians (chief mentor), then came television commentary as the cricket expert. He returned to RCB (chief mentor), took charge at Punjab Kings (Director, Operations). The only hesitation before officially inviting the legspinner to spend time with U-19s is a future conflict of interest issue.

Like an accomplished batter evading a short-pitched ball, the interaction with Kumble can be done at the appropriate time, maybe after the next IPL is over. By then young World Cup champions would have watched the T20 competition from outside. Of special interest will be performances of former U-19 World Cuppers in the T20 event, allrounder Washington Sundar (RCB) for example from India’s U-19 squad in 2016 (Bangladesh). He was exposed to Test cricket during an epic away series in Australia, passed with distinction and returned after injury for the home ODIs against West Indies.

Kohli was a cricket under-graduate once, leading India to victory over South Africa at ICC U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. Indian cricket’s most visible face had interacted virtually with them before the final against England at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards stadium. Building on reputation developed in the U-19 World Cup, he went on to become part of the senior squad under MS Dhoni at World Cup 2011’s title win over Sri Lanka at Mumbai. From personal example, few in world cricket are more equipped to explain the transition from age group to full-fledged international cricket than this multi-talented 33-year-old.

Stepping into the action-packed IPL world for an immensely-talented teenager is a situation most India U-19s may not be ready for.

Fitness, form are technical requirements, money management and media handling are handy tools for a long road ahead, hairpin bends at every turn to the top. The 2022 U-19 World Cup title win will make each player richer by Rs 40 lakh each. Rewards encourage kids down the ranks to continue playing sport in the times of pandemic disruptions.

For every success story, there are U-19 India players from the past World Cup winning teams who slipped down the ladder.

The win incentive by the BCCI is only the beginning, the summit in the distance is about playing for the Test squad, or graduating to Team India senior squads for the ICC World Cups. The challenge along the way is to get selected and remain relevant in the Ranji Trophy, first-class cricket for their respective state and zonal sides. This is where a collective chat with Kohli, with his passion for Test cricket and fitness comes in. There is no shortcut to success, excelling in the long-form version is the key to excellence in the shorter formats, experience remaining the best teacher.

Leader at the crease without the worries of captaincy, he can relate to the journey the lads are about to embark on, from the time they set foot in India with the ICC U-19 trophy. Breaking into the senior squad is so competitive in any format, that many of the lads may not make the cut or may get chosen among the India probables after doing the hard yards away in first-class cricket, away from the glare of spotlights.

Winning the U-19 final is only the starting point on the next journey for each squad member, each one on his own to deal with the highs and lows.

Getting armed with practical knowledge beyond cricket, from path-breakers, may ease the transition for these lads, looked upon as Indian cricket’s future.

