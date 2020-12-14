Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Among Top 25 Global Instagram Influencers

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again hit the headlines after featuring on the list of top Instagram influencers worldwide.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again hit the headlines after featuring on the list of top Instagram influencers worldwide. Kohli has attained the highest rank among Indians, standing at the 11th position, while his wife Anushka is placed at the 24th position on the list, compiled by global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor. The actress has an authentic engagement of 2.6 million per post.

Kohli, who is the skipper of Indian cricket team, is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is standing at the 17th spot on the list. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the top spot, garnering an authentic engagement of 4.5 million per post.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav – Top 5 Bowling Performances so Far

Apart from Kohli, Anushka and PM Modi, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the only Indians to have featured among the top 50 influencers. Katrina is at the 43rd position, while Deepika is standing at the 49th spot.

Hype Auditor has ranked top 1,000 Instagram accounts based on quality of audience and the authentic engagement. These accounts holders have the potential to create awareness to empower, inspire or impact people.

Forbes in May featured Kohli on the list of world's highest-paid athletes. The India skipper was the only Indian athlete to make it to the list of world's highest-paid athletes. With total earnings of $26 million, he grabbed the 66th spot out of 100 athletes.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls How MS Dhoni Backed 'On the Verge of Being Dropped' Virat Kohli

Kohli earns $24 million from endorsement and $2 million from salary or winnings. Last year, the right-handed batsman was ranked 100th with earnings of $25 million. In 2018, he stood at 83rd with USD 24 million.

On December 11, Virat and Anushka celebrated their third marriage anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2017. The couple is set to welcome their first child in early January 2021. Kohli is currently in Australia. He will be returning to India after playing the first Test against Australia which is scheduled to begin from December 17.