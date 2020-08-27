Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child, with the Indian cricket team captain announcing the news on Twitter. Kohli shared a couple's photo with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏". Kohli is currently in UAE preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19. Kohli is set to start training with his team after staying on quarantine for almost a week. The tournament will be played across three venues in UAE-Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Wishes and congratulatory messages started to pour in soon after. While Harbhajan Singh was the first to wish the couple, others too joined in quickly.
Here are some of them:
Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ❤️❤️ https://t.co/lcISr5HSmg
Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan!
Congratulations and my best wishes to you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WJ8e5R0Moe
Congratulations Bhaiya and bhabhi ❤️❤️ @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/DVHNAsdYCQ
Many Congratulations to you both! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/Pq1jzZHE07
Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/kHhMeJVoIC
Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ❤️ https://t.co/HRepyDbGD1
Millions of followers have wished the couple after the news broke on Twitter.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy, Wishes Pour in From Cricketing World
Virat Kohli's teammates and fellow cricketers were quick to wish the couple on Twitter.
