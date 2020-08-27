Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Concluded

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

69/3 (10.0)

Riyaan CC beat Nicosia XI Fighters CC by 46 runs

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy, Wishes Pour in From Cricketing World

Virat Kohli's teammates and fellow cricketers were quick to wish the couple on Twitter.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy, Wishes Pour in From Cricketing World

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child, with the Indian cricket team captain announcing the news on Twitter. Kohli shared a couple's photo with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏". Kohli is currently in UAE preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19. Kohli is set to start training with his team after staying on quarantine for almost a week. The tournament will be played across three venues in UAE-Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy on Social Media

Wishes and congratulatory messages started to pour in soon after. While Harbhajan Singh was the first to wish the couple, others too joined in quickly.

Here are some of them:

Millions of followers have wished the couple after the news broke on Twitter.

