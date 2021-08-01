Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Enjoy Meal Together, Share Pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are having a good time in England, and their latest post on Instagram is proof. Virat Kohli shared a picture on Instagram story of the couple enjoying a meal. The Indian team is getting set for a five-Test series in England, with the first one beginning on August 4 in Nottingham. Kohli is having some well deserved off time even as he prepares for the big series.

Ahead of the all important series, players have been sharing travel postcards as they spend time exploring the UK territory with their loved ones. In the past few weeks, Indian cricketers and their respective partners have flooded social media with breathtaking snippets. Several pictures circulated across social networking sites and even shared by fan pages.

India skipper Virat Kohli too recently treated fans to some of his uber cool photographs. The cricketer has been spending quality time with his wife, Anushka Sharma and their baby girl, Vamika. The couple has been actively updating their Instagram handles with their mini-vacation diaries. It seems that Anushka has been enjoying photography in the foreign land. The latest clicks shared by Kohli are courtesy Anushka. Looking dapper as usual, Kohli opted for smart casuals for his day out. He wore a white tee paired with cargo pants and completed the look with a stylish jacket and a cap. While sharing the post, he credited Anushka for capturing the images.

If the photographs and videos shared by Indian players all the way from the UK are anything to go by, then the team members are taking full advantage of their break. A few days ago, Anushka posted a few candid pictures on Instagram, few of which also featured Kohli. In the caption, she quipped, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans.”

Kohli and his teammate KL Rahul recently got themselves an amazing photoshoot. They appointed their respective partners for the job. The first photo had him striking a pose alongside the captain and fellow teammates including Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal. In a follow-up picture, KL Rahul revealed the source of the awesome shot. It was Anushka, Rahul’s girlfriend, Athiya Shetty, Yadav’s wife Tanya Wadhwa, Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh behind the camera.

Another photograph shared by Anushka earlier today went viral within no time. The group picture had players and their partners, posing for the camera while flashing wide smiles.

Athiya and Rahul have not officially confirmed their relationship but their photographs are worth a thousand words.

The Men In Blue will take on Joe Root-led England in the five-match Test series, starting on August 4.

