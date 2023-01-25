Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted at Airport After India's Series Win Over New Zealand | Check Pictures

After wrapping up a 3-0 ODI series sweep of New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, the few members of the Indian cricket team have headed home as they have been rested from the T20I series that starts from Friday against the same opponent. While Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy duties in T20Is, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be taking a short break before gearing up for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled for the next month.

Kohli has been in terrific form since the Asia Cup last year, at least in limited-overs cricket. However, in Tests, he’s yet to return to his old self having scored just 45 runs during the two-match series in Bangladesh in December.

The four Tests of the Border-Gavaksar Trophy against Australia at home will provide him a solid platform to get his first century in the format since November 2019.

Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma leaving Indore after the conclusion of the ODI series on Tuesday as India recorded a big 90-run win.

Kohli, who had scored three centuries from his previous four ODIs, didn’t have the best of times against the Kiwis as he managed just 55 runs from three innings. He did get the start in Indore with three fours and a six but to extend the excellent start provided by India openers, he perished while scoring at a quick-rate.

He struck 36 off 27 as India finished with a mammoth 385/9 from 50 overs at the Holkar Stadium. For the home team, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored a century apiece while Hardik Pandya made a brisk 38-ball 54.

New Zealand though put up a strong display despite losing Finn Allen in the first over itself. Their opener Devon Conway was in excellent touch as he scored 138 off 100 to keep his team’s hopes alive.

However, Shardul Thakur took three wickets in two overs including that of Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand captain Tom Latham off consecutive deliveries to push Ne Zealand on the backfoot. And when Conway departed, India took control.

