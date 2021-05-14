Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Covid Campaign Raises Rs 11.3 Crore in One Week

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who along with actress and wife Anushka Sharma started a fundraiser last week for Covid relief, on Friday (May 14) said the campaign has received over Rs 11.3 crore in donation, more than the initial target, making him feel “overwhelmed” by the support.

“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you,” the 32-year-old cricketer said on Instagram where he shared the news.

Virat and Anushka have already donated Rs 2 crore in the Covid relief campaign which is aimed at improving medical supplies in the country burdened with the devastating second wave of the pandemic.The donation drive had already raised more than Rs 3.6 crore within 24 hours of its launch by the couple.

Virat returned to Mumbai after this year’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended mid-way earlier this month. After the IPL was deferred, Virat and Anushka started this public campaign to raise funds, keeping the country’s medical situation in mind.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has become a household name for his active role in helping the needy ever since the pandemic started last year. During the second wave, he has been providing medical oxygen and other supplies to people who plead their requirements on social media.

Among cricketers, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, last month pledged $50,000 as Covid help to India while he was a part of IPL.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 was halted on May 4 with the last and 29th match being played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on May 02. DC is on top of the points table with six wins in eight games, followed by Chennai Super Kings, RCB and Mumbai Indians.

